F1 drivers praise new Miami circuit

The Miami Grand Prix is ​​only a few days away from opening at the Grand Circus with expectations sky high: the setting is emblematic, the circuit is atypical and many teams will bring improvements to the North American event. Surprises are not ruled out in the Southeastern United States.

Pilots like Miami

Some drivers have been lucky enough to visit the facilities under construction before the Grand Prix itself. One of them is Pierre Gasly, who was sent to Miami to promote the image of the circuit in the midst of the expansion phase of the US market in F1 thanks to the intervention of Liberty Media.

The AlphaTauri driver, who has also recognized the track through the simulator, praises the new racetrack that he will face in a few days: “I’ve tried it and I must say it’s amazingI really like the layout. It has quite a few very challenging high-speed sections, some unusual corners, others extremely long, kilometric straights…”, The Frenchman has detailed in statements collected by Autosport.

The Miami circuit is made up of 19 curves with a very slow intermediate sector that has infrequent variants on the calendar. At the same time, it presents two counter-straight lines of extensive extension where there will be possibilities of overtaking. In total, 57 laps will be given to the 5,412-meter track.

The Miami GP has sold very well and Gasly is excited: “I think we should have a pretty good American show. The location is unique. It’s going to be entertaining all weekend and I’m really looking forward to it.”, he has confessed.

More pilots have shared their impressions before traveling to Miami. Sergio Pérez, who has already tried the international racetrack thanks to a Red Bull promotional event in which he lost his helmet, has warned: “I hope the asphalt is good and we can have good races. We usually find positive surprises when we arrive at new circuits”.

As we have already mentioned, Miami will not leave anyone indifferent: it will be, once again, an American show, waiting for the third date in Las Vegas that will join next year. In addition, the circuit located in Florida will have its own artificial pool for yachts inside the track. Those who are there, it is not recommended to jump into the cement water.

