F1, Ferrari chooses between Leclerc and Sainz for the title: the case breaks out

There Formula 1 focuses on the last two rounds of the 2021 World Cup. The clash for the title between Verstappen and Hamilton will still live on two grands prix, a Geddha And Abu Dhabi. But it is equally true that a large part of the circus, including Mercedes and Red Bul, are already thinking about 2022. It will be the year of the revolution of regulations and single-seaters. And it is in those four numbers that the Ferrari he places his hopes on returning to fight at least for the iris. The team principal also confirmed this Mattia Binotto. But in these hours one of his words, a preference between Sainz And Leclerc sparked a case among the fans of the prancing horse.

Binotto: “We will focus on Leclerc to win the World Cup again”

In recent days, the team principal of Ferrari, Mattia Binotto he had confessed the efforts of the Maranello team focused on next year’s single-seater, so much so that he neglected the development of the SF21 this season. But what could trigger a case within the Italian factory could be the statements made by the same Binotto in an interview with the magazine GP Racing:

“We have invested in him for the long term because we are fully convinced that he will be the man who will become the next world champion.If and when Ferrari produces a car capable of fighting for the title, Leclerc will lead this campaign“.

Ferrari, Binotto on Leclerc: “Like Schumi, Alonso and Gilles Villeneuve”

Binotto’s praise on Leclerc continues weaving his talents, he, the Monegasque, actually grown up within the Ferrari Driver Academy, doing a whole process in the minor leagues before the definitive launch, first as a test driver in Sauber and then as a driver Alfa Romeo before the definitive leap into Ferrari, managing in just two years to establish himself in front of a 4-time world champion like Vettel, in fact left behind by Maranello last year.

He is very fast and not just on the single lap. I always have in mind Monza 2019 and its defense against Hamilton, or the one against Max at Silverstone. He has a winning mentality. This was the case with Michael (Schumacher, ed) and Fernando, Of course Charles reflects the spirit of Gilles Villeneuve.

Binotto forgets Sainz and is immediately controversial

It is true that it was an almost monothematic interview on Charles Leclerc but to most it jumped to the eye as having admittedly admitted to focus on Leclerc to return to win the title at home Ferrari indirectly diminished the contribution of the other Maranello driver, that Carlos Sainz who in the second part of the season also had a good performance, often higher than that of Leclerc, so much so that he was still close to him in the drivers’ standings, having also won more podiums than the Monegasque.

“Poor Sainz”. This is a bit of the refrain that can be read on the Ferrari red-hued social networks by Ferrari fans. “Who knows what Sainz thinks?” someone asks, or still “Strange way out, to earn what? Sainz will be delighted, and when he mentions Schumacher and Alonso, has he deliberately forgotten Vettel? Usually Binotto is more diplomatic… Strange exit ”; and again “How to motivate Sainz to give his best …. First make a world championship car and then see how the drivers are doing and finally you bet on who is in better position unless he dominates as in the case of the Rosberg-Hamilton 204/2016 dualism”.

