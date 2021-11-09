F1, Ferrari hard on the Giovinazzi case. Alfa Romeo, there is the announcement date

“What if they ruin my race? Until now I didn’t want to believe it but now… “. Like this Antonio Giovinazzi answered a specific question after the Mexican Grand Prix that the Italian driver finished in 11th position, on the edge of the points, after a great start (he was seventh behind the Ferraris), due to the wicked choice of his garage Alfa Romeo to call him back in advance at the pit stop.

The driver from Martina Franca received support from the team principal of the Ferrari, Mattia Binotto, but also of Lapo Elkann angry at the stable less and less in the orbit of Maranello. While in these hours Alfa Romeo has set the date of the announcement of the pilot who will team up with Valtteri Bottas.

Gp Mexico, Giovinazzi’s anger against Alfa Romeo

“I’m the classic guy who always looks for the bright side of things. Today it is impossible “. Antonio Giovinazzi wrote this on social media to express his disappointment after it screwjob of the Mexican Grand Prix. The pilot from Martina Franca had already vented on Sky’s microphones but even before that his comment caught by the radio team at the end of the race was sarcastic: “Congratulations for the great strategy!” he had said ironically to his stall.

The Giovinazzi-Alfa Romeo crime in Mexico. Antonio has a great start, as often happens to him in the last few races. He slips into the chaos caused by Ricciardo’s touch on Bottas and finds himself in sixth position, even between the two Ferraris, he is a Maranello driver, who grew up in the FDA. Then after a couple of laps Sainz passes it but Giovinazzi holds the seventh position without problems without suffering too much pressure from Vettel.

The crime comes when, before halfway through the race, his wall calls him back for the pit stop. He is the first among the top ten riders. Antonio runs but falls behind Bottas and Ricciardo who are fighting with old tires but very fast cars. Giovinazzi doesn’t have the speed to pass them, he heats up the tires too much and wastes time. In the final, with old tires, he doesn’t have the pace to return to the points.

Between Giovinazzi and Alfa total rupture, the new 2022 driver on the 16th

It seems now clear that Antonio Giovinazzi will not be an Alfa Romeo driver in 2022. The team that took over from Sauber has in fact gone out of the Ferrari orbit, and after the choice of Bottas for next year he is preparing to announce the name of the other driver. In an interview with French TV Canal + Street Twitch, team principal Vasseur said that the name of the other 2022 driver is already there: “Yes, it is a formality. You will know this on Tuesday, November 16, after the Brazilian match“. What is certain is that it will not be Giovinazzi but one between Guanyu Zhou, Oscar Piastri, Nyck de Vries And Theo Pourchaire.

Ferrari, Binotto and Elkann support Giovinazzi

Giovinazzi is a Ferrari driver, “Pushed” by Maranello in recent seasons on the Alfa Romeo. The team principal of the prancing horse, Mattia Binotto got unbalanced to the microphones of Sky Sport F1: “Antonio is also a Ferrari driver and Ferrari is sorry when Antonio is not put in the right conditions. Sorry that you risk not having a place next year. He is a deserving driver, he has grown a lot over the years; I think he has the right to have a seat in Formula 1 in 2022, but it’s not up to us ”.

Lapo Elkann also lined up on Giovinazzi’s side who with one of his usual tweets has targeted the Alfa Rome management: “I have great respect for the Alfa Romeo Team Principal, but seeing an F1 team harming their driver is sad and angry. I’m with Giovinazzi, an Italian talent who deserves the affection of us fans. Power!”.

