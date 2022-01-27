F1, Ferrari warms the fans in the cold of Fiorano. First laps of 2022 for Sainz and Leclerc

Second day of testing for the Spaniard and the Monegasque who gave caps to the fans. Carlos: “Nice to find so many, after a year I feel at home”. Charles: “Fantastic, here despite these temperatures”

Cold day in Fiorano, but Ferrari and its drivers warmed up the engines and the fans crowded to the nets to watch the first laps of the season of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. The Cavallino completed the second of three days of testing, using the 2018 SF71H. The first on the track was Sainz who completed a total of 59 laps (equal to almost 176 km), getting familiar with the team again and a Formula 1 single-seater.

Sainz: “I feel at home” – “Exactly one year ago I was doing my first laps in a Ferrari – said Sainz once he got out of the car – and I must say that even if many things have changed, since now I know everyone and I really feel at home, riding here is always something special. I was very pleased to see so many of our fans on the side of the track and for this reason I wanted to go and greet them when I finished my session ”.

Intense sessions – The Spaniard also explained the value of a test like today’s at the beginning of the season: “These days, like all our colleagues, we are busy with the simulator, to which we alternate intense physical training sessions in the gym. However, when it comes to stresses, nothing tests the body as completely as physically getting into the car. For this reason, being able to run before the start of the season, no matter what the car is, is always very useful for a driver. It is as if you were awakening your body, reminding it of what it means to be a Formula 1 driver ”.

Leclerc’s turn – Charles Leclerc got on the SF71H after lunch. The Monegasque, who is preparing to compete in his fourth season as owner of the red, returned to the wheel 44 days after the post-season tests in Abu Dhabi and covered a total of 48 laps, equal to 143 km. Also for him at the end of the session a real crowd bath from the fans that Leclerc did not fail to go to greet. “Our supporters are special. Today it’s really cold, yet they didn’t want to miss this first appointment of the new season. At least I had the engine that kept me warm but they were really fantastic! ”.

Closing on Friday – Leclerc also spoke about returning to the car: “After a month and a half away from the cockpit I really wanted to get back to driving. It was a lot of fun and also useful as a workout. I can’t wait to get on track in Barcelona with the 2022 car – concluded the Monegasque – to fully enter this era of Formula 1 and see if all the work we have done since last year will be rewarded with the competitiveness that we expect to have ”. The three days of testing on the Fiorano track will end tomorrow, when test driver Robert Shwartzman, who had already completed 44 laps on Wednesday in the first day of activity, will return to the SF71H.

