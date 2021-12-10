F1 / GP Abu Dhabi 2021, PL1: best time for Verstappen – LIVE – Live





Lewis Hamilton versus Max Verstappen, the champion against the young challenger: after the sparks have become flames, it is time for the decisive round.

Session in progress

10.51 – Ferrari still inexcusable in terms of performance. The reds are not currently working to find the lap time. No timed laps yet for Leclerc. McLaren is also distant. Ninths and tenths at the moment Ricciardo and Norris.

10.50 – Thrill for Ocon, one step away from the walls.

10.48 – This is the top 10 after 20 minutes.

10.46 – Aitken on track with Williams. He is behind the wheel in these PL1s instead of George Russell.

10.44 – Get back in front of Verstappen. 1: 25.602. The Dutchman seems to be mainly focused on the qualifying simulation.

10.43 – Good signal from Sergio Perez. The Mexican climbs to third place, in front of Verstappen and immediately behind Hamilton.

10.42 – Alonso fits in between the two litigants. The Alpine Spaniard, also with red rubber, improved Hamilton’s time by 19 thousandths.

10.41 – Differentiated work for Ferrari. Leclerc and Sainz are at the bottom of the table and are running around with showy rakes to collect data.

10.40 – The question and answer between the two great rivals continues. Hamilton back in front 1: 26.290. Times these facts mark all with soft rubber.

10.38 – Best time of Verstappen. 1: 26.463 for Dutch. Behind him Norris, Hamilton and Bottas.

10.37 – Immediately a misunderstanding between Leclerc and a Red Bull. Probably that of Max Verstappen.

10.36 – Hamilton’s Mercedes takes the lead. 1.27.148 the first time trial of the reigning world champion.

10.34 – Immediate problems at the wheel for Verstappen. Mercedes already ahead of the times, with Valtteri Bottas in the provisional command of the ranking.

10.33 – Helmet cam for Charles Leclerc.

10.32 – Max Verstappen enters the track.

10.31 – Immediate activity on the track. Leclerc, Bottas, Raikkonen and Schumacher were the first to enter the track.

10.30 – Let’s go! Green flag.

10.28 – Obviously rather hot temperatures. But be careful, the sessions that ‘matter’ – qualifying and the race – will take place at sunset, in different track conditions than this morning.

10.25 – A ‘dedicated’ wing also for Alpine, with ‘El Plan’ ahead of 2022. In Spain, everyone dreams of Fernando Alonso’s return to the top.

10.20 – Ten minutes and off we go. Sun and clear skies on the track of the Emirates.

10.15 – Here are some more details of Giovinazzi’s splendid tribute to Kimi Raikkonen.

10.10 – Another special helmet is the Charles Leclerc one. Yet another dedication of love to Ferrari and its fans.

10.05 – Meanwhile, in the world contest, Max Verstappen seems ready to use every means to secure the first title of his career.

10.00 – Meanwhile, at Alpine, on the eve of the race weekend, the drivers took part in a fun challenge on karts.

09.55 – Meanwhile, sad news arrives from the USA for all motorsport fans. He left us Al Unser Sr., legend of the Indianapolis 500

09.50 Speaking of special helmets, here’s Lance Stroll’s. For the Canadian of Aston Martin, the Abu Dhabi GP will be the number 100 in his career.

09.45 – Among the protagonists of this morning there will also be Jack Aitken. Williams' third driver will run in PL1 in place of George Russell.

09.45 – Among the protagonists of this morning there will also be Jack Aitken. Williams’ third driver will run in PL1 in place of George Russell.

09.40 – Not only does the battle for the world title take center stage in the Emirates. In fact, Sunday will be the 350th – and last – race in his career for Kimi Raikkonen. His teammate, Antonio Giovinazzi – who is also on his way to farewell from the Circus, to land in Formula E – wanted to pay him homage.

09.30 – Here we are. In an hour in Abu Dhabi the cars will take to the track for the first free practice session of the last GP of the season. Eyes obviously focused on the two title contenders, Hamilton and Verstappen, and on their adaptation to the new layout of the Yas Marina track.