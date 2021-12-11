F1 Gp Abu Dhabi, Verstappen on pole ahead of Hamilton

Max Vestappen’s Red Bull conquers pole position in the Abu Dhabi F1 GP, the last of the season and which will determine the 2021 world champion. The Dutchman with a time of 1’22 “109 obtained the tenth pole position of the season ahead of Lewis Hamiton’s Mercedes, second, and Lando Norris, in McLaren.

Fourth for Sergio Perez’s second Red Bull, followed by Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari, sixth for Valtteri Bottas’s Mercedes followed by Charles Leclerc’s other Ferrari.

VERSTAPPEN – “The pole is a fantastic feeling, we definitely improved the car in qualifying. I’m very happy but it’s never easy, the Mercedes have been strong in the last few races. Now I’m looking forward to tomorrow which is the most important day. It will be very important to do a good one. start, after which we will try to do our race trying to do our best and then we will see the final result “, says Verstappen, who set the best time using soft tires, unlike Hamilton who will start with the medium.

HAMILTON – “Max did a great lap today, we couldn’t compete with that time but we are in a good position, I want to think the tires are the best for us tomorrow and I hope to have a good race”, Hamilton commented. “I wasted a lot of time in turn 5, the last lap was clean but I couldn’t do more. I’m still on the front row, I see Max at the start and we’ll adjust to that too.”