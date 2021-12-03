F1 GP Arabia FP1, Hamilton first, then Verstappen; Giovinazzi 5th ahead of the Ferraris

In the first session in Jeddah Lewis best time to precede the world leader (56 thousandths) and Bottas. Fourth Gasly, then the Italian Alfa Romeo who does better than Sainz (6th) and Leclerc (7th)

The first monarch of the new frontier of Jeddah is Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes driver is in fact the fastest of the Free1s that opened the program of the first Saudi Arabian GP in the history of F1. The Englishman of Mercedes immediately left his important mark, starting at a distance: in 1.29.786 Hamilton precedes his rival to the title and world leader, Max Verstappen (1.29.842) who is very close and aggressive. Third time for Valtteri Bottas, 0.223 from Hamilton.

the duel – On a dirty track, all to be discovered and indecipherable also due to the mixture between a very high average and the many fast corners between the city walls of Jeddah, the world championship challenge between Verstappen and Hamilton, divided by 8 points in favor of the Dutchman, begins in sign of Lewis and Mercedes: the primacy of the FP1 of Wolff’s team is a first sign, clearly not definitive, on the state of form of the forces on the field, but the reduced gap of Max, only 56 thousandths, and the attitude with which the The Dutchman shone on hard tires suggests how close and open the battle is between them.

good youngsters – Good fourth time for Pierre Gasly (1.30.263) with AlphaTauri, preceding the excellent Antonio Giovinazzi, fifth with Alfa Romeo (1.30.318). The Ferraris are placed in sixth and seventh place, with Carlos Sainz (1.30.564) ahead of Charles Leclerc (1.30.600). Rounding out the top-10: Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Fernando Alonso (Alpine) and Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin). The Williams, in the first race without the founder Frank, remembered with a special livery, are in 17th (George Russell) and 19th place (Nicholas Latifi).

the session – Ready, go and Verstappen immediately takes the lead with the hard tires in 1.30.014, while Hamilton is lagging behind with the soft: however, the English progressively meshes and moves to 6 tenths from the Dutch. The time of an exploit by Bottas and Lewis sinks the shot in 1.29.786, first to go under the wall of 1’30. Verstappen, however, is not there and at the end of the session, when almost everyone turns only to try the race pace, he seeks the record, also as a sign of psychological challenge to his rival: his time is not enough, he stops at 56 thousandths from the English. It is a breath that portends, however, the imminent winds of war of their duel in the next stages.

the second session – At 6 pm the second session, after sunset, which will give more realistic indications of the values ​​in the field, given that both the pole, at 6 pm on Saturday, and the race, scheduled for 6.30 pm on Sunday, will take place in the same time slot. and in the spotlight.

F1 GP Arabia FP1 results – Here’s how the first free practices of the Saudi Arabian GP ended (top ten).

1. Hamilton 1: 29.786

2. Verstappen 1: 29.842

3. Bottas 1: 30.009

4. Gasly 1: 30.263

5. Giovinazzi 1: 30.318

6. Sainz 1: 30.564

7. Leclerc 1: 30.600

8. Ricciardo 1: 30.608

9. Alonso 1: 30.842

10. Vettel 1: 30.886

December 3, 2021 (change December 3, 2021 | 16:06)

