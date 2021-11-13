F1 Gp Brazil, the words of Hamilton, Verstappen and Bottas after qualifying

Lewis was the fastest in qualifying for the Sprint Race, scheduled for 8.30pm on Saturday: “Max will be on pole on Sunday, I’m sure. It will be difficult to take it back “. Verstappen: “I don’t have many points to earn …”

Peremptory, but with the legitimate doubt that his rival opponent has hidden his cards. Lewis Hamilton was the fastest in qualifying for the Sprint Race scheduled for Saturday 13 November at 20.30 Italian time. The progression of the Brit seemed impressive. Closes Q1 in the lead with a time of 1’08 ” 733, a much better time than the 1’09 ” 050 with which he had led the FP1, In Q2 Verstappen responds with a peremptory 1’08 ” 567 while to Hamilton is canceled a time, but the reply at the end of the session is 1’08”068. The Englishman opens Q3 with a time of 1’08”107 and closes the practice on the last lap with a clear 1’07’934, putting Verstappen behind him by more than 4 tenths and his teammate Bottas over the half a second. All this thinking about his only possible strategy, to win and compensate for the penalty received on Sunday’s grid, five positions less for the replacement of the engine. The Dutchman, for his part, can wait.

Lewis radiant – The seven-time world champion enjoys the best time in qualifying for the sprint race as a return to normality perhaps in the circuit most linked to his competitive position: “I’m happy to be back in Brazil. One of the marshals told me that I should use Ayrton Senna’s colors on the helmet more often, because it is my first best performance in a long time. I thank the team who pushed to the maximum. We will have the penalty, but we will see. Max will be on pole on Sunday, it will be difficult to take him back but I will do my best to make up positions. But I am very happy. It was a while since I was in front of everyone, it seems my first time “.

max the strategist – The sprint race and its three points up for grabs for the victory are certainly not Verstappen’s big target, who from the top of the 19 points lead in the standings aims straight at the victory of Sunday’s race, paying attention to the hard performance of Hamilton’s Mercedes. : “They brought a new engine, they will have more power for the whole weekend. For me it’s not a big shock. I’m happy to be second and it’s a great starting position. Obviously we would have liked to be closer, but sometimes you have to be realistic. I don’t have many points to earn in the sprint race, I hope to have a good first lap, then we’ll see. The most important thing will be the race on Sunday ”.

valtteri wants action – For the second driver, Mercedes was all too evident his difference in pace compared to Hamilton’s. “The first practice session was complicated and I didn’t feel comfortable in the first sector. In qualifying it went a bit better, however I was losing a lot in turns 1-2 compared to Lewis, as well as in the straight. Tomorrow everything is possible, and we hope that the first lap will be full of action ”.

