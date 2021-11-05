F1 GP Mexico, Bottas and Hamilton fly in FP1, Verstappen in the wake. Ferrari, Sainz 6th

Mercedes in front of everyone and Red Bull in the slipstream in the first free practice session of the Mexican GP. Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton in 1’18 ”341 and 1’18” 417 preceded Max Verstappen on Red Bull, just over a tenth behind the Finn. Fourth is the home idol Sergio Perez, with the second Red Bull just over two tenths and fifth Pierre Gasly with the AlphaTauri. Sixth time for Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari, one second behind the top. Then there is Fernando Alonso’s Alpine ahead of Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari. Ninth is Esteban Ocon, tenth Sebastian Vettel with Aston Martin.

Dirty track

–

Very dirty track and grip problems for all the drivers in this first free practice session. As there were no races in other categories, the two-year stop made itself felt and throughout the hour of testing, the single-seaters raised many and very conspicuous clouds of dust. Spin and touch on the barriers for Perez and Leclerc who lost their Red Bulls and Ferraris in turn 16, the one that leads from the stadium onto the finish straight. For both, only apparently light touch and mechanics controls on their respective rear wings. The thorough checks made the Mexican and the Monegasque lose a good part of the session. Hamilton also paid the price, finishing long in turn 1, a long that was also put under investigation by the race direction.