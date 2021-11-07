F1 GP Mexico, the words of Leclerc and Sainz after the race

Race marked by concreteness for Ferraris, thanks to Charles Leclerc’s 5th place and Carlos Sainz’s 6th place. Precious points that allow the Maranello team to make a counter overtake on the McLaren which, before the Mexican GP won by Max Verstappen, was stationed in third place behind Mercedes and Red Bull. Leclerc, author of a great start that propelled him from eighth to fifth place in the first meters, hoped for a different result: “We were unable to overtake Gasly – the first comment of the Monegasque to the microphones of Sky Sp ort – we expected something more, especially on hard tires. I struggled with the medium, especially due to wear on the front left “. Words similar to those of Leclerc for Carlos Sainz, who had different expectations:” We expected to be ahead of the Alpha Tauri – the comment of the Spaniard – but they were very fast and the first corner was decisive “.

Binotto and the glass half full

–

Look on the bright side Mattia Binotto, who defines the performance of his Ferraris as “useful”: “We have earned 17 points on McLaren. We have been superior in the last few races and this bodes well for the season finale – the analysis of the team principal Ferrari – We did an excellent team work, the drivers collaborated a lot and did well because it’s not easy to stay out of the fight. ” Binotto then focuses on the work that awaits the team in view of next year: “We have to improve as a team, right from the pit stops that require more physical effort next year due to the new 18-inch tires. Then, of course, the single-seater must be improved in all components, from the engine to the aerodynamics “. Finally, a few words on the triple header (three consecutive races) that saw the first appointment in Mexico: “The hat-trick at this point of the season? Tiring for the team, but there is great commitment from the whole team”.