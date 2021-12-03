F1 / GP Saudi Arabia 2021, PL1: Mercedes double – LIVE – Live

[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the first free practice session on 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, twenty-first stage of the Formula 1 world championship. Jeddah it is the second unpublished track that debuts for the first time this season, after the Qatari one in Losail.

Session in progress

15.18 – Perez continues to struggle, just 15th behind Mick Schumacher. It is certainly working with a heavy load of gasoline.

15.15 – Let’s recap the top-10: Hamilton, Bottas, Verstappen, Gasly, Giovinazzi, Sainz, Leclerc, Vettel, Ricciardo and Norris. The performance of the Alfa Romeo driver was remarkable, paying Hamilton 532 thousandths.

15.14 – Hamilton takes the lead in 1’29 ″ 786, 223 thousandths of advantage over Bottas and 228 those over Verstappen.

15.13 – Tenth performance for Giovinazzi, Perez still far away who moves to 13th position a second and a half behind Bottas.

15.12 – Bottas via radio underlines that he appreciates Jeddah: “This track is really beautiful”.

15.11 – Behind Bottas and Verstappen, in a few thousandths, there are Sainz, Gasly and Leclerc, all three half a second behind Bottas.

15.10 – Bottas takes the lead in 1’30 ″ 009, 5 thousandths of advantage over Verstappen.

15.09 – Verstappen did not improve in his first lap with soft tires.

15.07 – Hamilton and Verstappen are back on track with new soft tires.

15.05 – Best partials of Bottas in the first and second sectors, but in the third he lifts his foot due to the traffic.

15.03 – Mercedes is changing the ground clearance of Hamilton’s W12 as regards the front axle.

15.02 – The gap between Verstappen and Perez is impressive for now. Almost three seconds.

15.00 – This is the situation in the middle of the session.

14.58 – Hamilton’s record in the central sector, but then lifts his foot in the third.

14.57 – Checks on the bottom of Verstappen’s car in the Red Bull box after a passage on the curb decided by the 1997 class.

14.55 – Hamilton is in second position at 664 thousandths from Verstappen.

14.53 – Already 12 laps covered in this session for Max.

14.52 – Further ‘filed’ of the reference for Verstappen, 1’30 ″ 014 for the Dutchman from Red Bull.

14.51 – Bottas is placed in second position at 595 thousandths.

14.50 – This is the current top-5: Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Gasly and Hamilton.

14.49 – Significantly lowers the reference the World Cup leader, 1’30 ″ 354 always with hard compound.

14.47 – Lewis Hamilton climbs to third position at 558 thousandths from Verstappen.

14.45 – Norris climbs second to 497 thousandths from Verstappen with the best partials in the second and third sector.

14.44 – Bottas is second at seven tenths for now.

14.42 – Lower the Verstappen reference again to 1’30 ″ 920.

14.40 – Gasly is back in second position, 1024 thousandths behind Verstappen.

14.39 – For now Bottas pays 1.2 seconds to Verstappen, the Mercedes driver is second.

14.38 – Verstappen drops to 1’31 ″ 736, Hamilton also takes to the track with soft tires.

14.37 – Verstappen is relaunched after the cooling lap. Bottas takes to the track with a soft compound.

14.36 – Second Gasly at 151 thousandths from the Dutch, but with soft tires.

14.35 – Immediately pushes Verstappen in 1’33 ″ 614. Hamilton now gets inside the cockpit of his Mercedes.

14.33 – Trouble getting out of the pits for Tsunoda as evidence of how narrow the pit lane is.

14.31 – Max Verstappen also goes down the track with hard tires.

14.30 – Green light, Ferraris are the first to take to the track.

14.25 – All teams remember Frank Williams this Saudi weekend.

14.20 – 28 ° C the air temperature, 36 ° C that of the asphalt.

14.10 – Clerk of the Course Michael Masi could shorten the DRS zones compared to what is foreseen.

14.00 – George Russell stressed that Curva-22 is concerned about safety.

13.50 – In the acute cadet series of Robert Shwartzman in the free practice session.

13.40 – There was no lack of apprehension in the morning regarding the regular start of the action on the track with the free practice of F2, which started almost an hour late.

13.30 – We begin our live with a lap of the track with this new and very fast city track, the subjective is that of the Safety Car.