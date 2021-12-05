F1, Gp Saudi Arabia: Hamilton wins amid controversy and forbidden blows in front of Verstappen. Equal points, the title is decided in Abu Dhabi

Ladies and gentlemen, all standing to applaud Lewis Hamilton. A masterpiece that the seven-time world champion stages in the first and historic grand prix in Saudi Arabia, the penultimate act of the 2021 F1 World Championship. The Mercedes driver, albeit with a damaged front wing, wins on the new track in Jeddah ahead of the Dutchman and arrives in Abu Dhabi on equal points with his rival who, however, has a slight advantage: the 9 grands prix won against the 8 of the British. Only once in the history of Formula 1 had such a thing happened: it was 1974 when the Ferrari of “Clay” Regazzoni and the McLaren of Emerson Fittipaldi presented themselves to the last grand prix, that of the United States, with the same points. The Brazilian who had found himself chasing up until then, a bit like Hamilton today, and who knows that history won’t repeat itself.

Double contact and Masi’s indecision

It was the craziest race ever, many accidents, two red flags, three starts and forbidden hits between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. And it could not have been otherwise in a world championship in which the English and Dutch have given themselves holy reasons since the first grand prix in Bahrain. And in Saudi Arabia the two did not spare each other by battling from the first laps until the double contact between the 35th and 37th laps which risked blowing up Hamilton’s world championship. And the battle is not necessarily over here, because if the first contact between the two, the one that saw Max cut the first chicane to defend himself from Lewis’s assault, was immediately (so to speak!) Punished with 5 ” penalty against the orange driver, it is also true that the second contact, the collision of the Mercedes against Red Bull, is still under investigation. The race director, Michael Masi, has postponed everything to the end of the grand prix, demonstrating once again in this world of being inadequate to the role he holds.

The rear-end collision and the controversies

All this came before Verstappen was given a 5 “penalty. At the time of the rear-end collision, in fact, from the Red Bull garage they had asked Max to let Lewis pass, who in turn did not want to overtake his rival at that point to avoid “to give” the drs on the final straight. A decision that almost threatened to ruin the English championship and hand over the title to the Dutchman: Max suddenly slows down, Lewis brakes and swerves to the last one, hitting him and damaging his The front wing seems finished, however, the wing holds up and, indeed, his Mercedes is even faster than the Red Bull, so much so that he overtakes it and gives it over 11 “at the finish line. And it is precisely on the collision that Red Bull considers itself damaged and would have presented evidence to the race management that Hamilton, despite being aware of the Red Bull decision to return the position, would have voluntarily stalled. In the end the verdict: Verstappen also blamed for the rear-end collision and penalized for a further 10 seconds, for a total of 15 on the final classification.

Bottas on the podium, Ferrari in light / dark

The race, however, experienced many emotions, beyond the world discourse. At the end of the podium was Valtteri Bottas who passed Ocon right on the finish line: only one tenth of a gap between the two. The two Ferraris in light / dark. Sainz, who started from 15th place, climbed up to eighth position giving life to a good battle with teammate Leclerc in the final laps for seventh place. The Monegasque, on the other hand, in full race for a podium was damaged by the two red flags, the second born from his rear-end collision against Perez which then gave rise to the Mazepin accident. His race from that moment on has been in continuous climb. Ferrari, however, can celebrate the further step forward made in the constructors’ championship. The Maranello house is in third place behind Mercedes and Red Bull with a 38.5-point lead over McLaren.

One, two, three … departure

And to think that at least initially everything went smoothly. Hamilton had closed the first corner of the first lap in front with Bottas behind, good at dabbing on Verstappen. Then on lap 10 Schumacher’s Haas crashes in the same spot as Leclerc on Friday during free practice. The safety car enters the track and Hamilton, Bottas, Leclerc, Perez, Norris and Latifi immediately run to the pits to change tires. Surprisingly, Verstappen remains on track and, when on lap 14, Masi displays the red flag, everything turns in favor of Red Bull, which at the new ‘start’ takes off from pole position. At the second turn off of the traffic lights Hamilton burns Verstappen at the start with the Dutchman who cuts the first corner to stay in front. He does not even have time to return the position behind the case with the incident between Mazepin and Russell causing the second red flag. The new start creates some tension in the pits with the race direction, Red Bull and Mercedes engaged in a real negotiation to decide the new line-up. After 22 ‘of discussion the best proposal, and which is accepted by everyone, is with Ocon in pole, Lewis in second place, Max in third by virtue of that position that he would have had to return if there hadn’t been the red flag. At the third start, the Red Bull driver makes a double overtaking from the film library, first against Hamilton, then against Ocon. At that point the angry pursuit of Lewis starts, the rest is already history. In a week it will be battle again, the last of this crazy world championship