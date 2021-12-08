F1 – Hamilton avoided the zero that Verstappen wanted

F1. The semi-serious pagellone of Arabia

It is not a game of chess. It hasn’t been for a while. It is a cross between sport and gladiator fights in arenas or, to use a comparison always linked to the world of “Peplum” cinematic, the mythical and deadly race of quadrigae, with related misconduct, between Well Hur And Messala.

The teacher Turrini fears that, sooner or later, one of the two title contenders will get hurt. For now it has gone very well for both of us. But you know, F1 races, although almost aseptic and surgical by now, are not a “gala dinner”.

Verstappen And Hamilton they cannot fail to esteem themselves, even if they will not come to tell us, but they cannot but hate each other sportingly, and they cannot deny it to us.

Human beings crave blood, as in the days of the Roman rulers of the world. It’s not like we’ve changed that much. Remove a patina of presumed civilization and the primal instincts return.

Yet there is also a beautiful part in this bullfighting on 4 wheels, and it is precisely the sense of the superb challenge between the old king and the aspiring ruler. In the midst of clear and veiled misconduct, a lot of work, adrenaline rushing and superb control of the vehicle they have under their asses. Behind them, the desert.

So, what to expect for the latest grand prix?

You know how I think: it will be an easy victory, except for the imponderable, for Mercedes And Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes AMG F1 Team)

For me, and you know this too, it is a tremendous stab in the heart. I have been craving since 2014, for a whole series of noble and less noble reasons, to see “those over there” (as he called them Marchionne, when he wanted to take away the fake-feel-good smile from Toto and company). But it won’t happen in the 2021.

I don’t know what the English bookmakers are saying, but the inertia of the world championship is very clear. And it’s all on the side of the three-pointed star.

Todt, soon at the end credits, has on his conscience the horrible original sin of having created a monstrous mechanism that allowed a single team to engulf over eighty-five percent of races and points (I go by heart with the percentage, but there are). Hope is the last to die, and therefore we will have to rely on 2022. As the Ferrari. And here I am silent.

Max the plague. Rating: 10 and praise. Many criticize him by saying that he is looking for the accident, as if Hamilton, put the case in England, hadn’t sent him almost into traumatology. They are pilots, they are fierce, they are determined. And in the world of F1, of this F1, it happens once in a hundred to have the chance to fulfill the dream of becoming world champion. The problem of Max, if we can call it a problem, it is that it does not have the competitive perfidy of a Seine or a Prost of the good old days.

Hamilton. Rating: 10 and praise. No that doesn’t fit. And it is a show to see him bite the opponent who, especially in these races, has a much lower half. Hamilton now he feels the opponent’s blood. And he will manage to become the driver with the most world titles in his pocket. Frankly, I’ve never been a fan of his, but I can’t deny the talents of Hamilton. But I also hope that he will soon be attracted by the world of fashion and, in general, by the glossy world of Hollywood and surroundings. On the other hand, that you love that world does not seem to me to be a secret.

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes AMG F1 Team)

Michael Schumacher. Vote: to memory. It’s true, records are meant to be broken sooner or later. But believe me, dear Michael, you are head and shoulders above these. They will never catch up with you because, simply, you are of another pasta and category.

Jos Verstappen. Rating: bad losers. Jos I like it like a cat attached with claws to the lower parts. But, first of all, I’m sick of hearing that if Jos says one thing, the fault lies with Max. For at least two millennia we have known that the sins of fathers must not fall on the children. Then, at least on one point Verstappen the elder he is right: in Mercedes they are bad losers.

Jos Verstappen in talks with his son Max

Toto and company singer do the good saying that they want the show until they give you a second each turn. Then, when you follow them or pass them, they break out. Nothing new under the sun, they are “perfectly” understandable reactions. Suffice it to recall what they made Ferrari go through in the three-year period 2017-19 (and unfortunately how the Red management did not measure up politically).

Ferrari. Rating: Two thousand twenty-two. Amen.

Masi. Rating: inadequate. And I keep myself very, very light. I really hope that Masi, next year, is not in a delicate and fundamental role and which, simply, is not within his reach …

Perez. Rating: the best Mercedes purchase. Yes, I know, I repeat myself, but it is really a disappointment. Especially for Red Bull.

Mc Laren. Rating: Mc Laren who?

Todt. Rating: lights and shadows. We will talk about it more extensively with a special one special pagellone, and I mentioned before what responsibility I charge him. While I credit him (and it doesn’t seem like a small thing) for having done so much for the safety of the cars. However, I wonder what sense does it make to make single-seaters ever safer but, at the same time, to run in circuits with dubious safety, and to have a regulation (think of a parc fermé) which is the antithesis of safety.

It is a strange and bizarre world that the president leaves us Todt. And, finally, one day they will have to explain to us why the former men in red, in one way or another, become out of Maranello, his worst enemies …

F1-Author: Mariano Froldi – @MarianoFroldi

photo: Mecedes AMG F1 Team