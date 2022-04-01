F1, Hamilton: “I had mental health problems, it’s hard to stay positive”

After having remained silent for a long time on social media, which is strange for someone like him, always very active, Lewis Hamilton revealed that he had gone through a difficult time following the mockery of the loss of the world title in the sprint in Abu Dhabi in 2021. Some had speculated so much that they began to rumor even he was thinking of a possible retirement from racing.

“Some days it’s hard to stay positive”

In a story posted on Instagram, the seven-time world champion opened up with his supporters. He said he experienced moments of despair, also referring to war in Ukraine: “It’s already a very tough year given everything that’s going on around us and some days it’s hard to stay positive. I’ve been struggling with mental and emotional health for a long time. Moving forward is a constant effort, but we have to keep fighting, because there is so much to do and to achieve. I am writing to tell you that it is okay to feel the way it feels, and know that you are not alone and that we will succeed. A friend reminded me that yes it can be so powerful that it can do whatever you put in your head. We can all do it, let us remember to live with gratitude another day to rise again. I send you love and light. “

Two months in silence on social media

The most successful driver of all time, with a record of 103 wins and as many poles, has avoided social media from the day he lost the title, December 12, until February. His silence has fueled speculation about his future, with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff describing him as “disillusioned”. The only black driver, champion of equal opportunities and diversity, Hamilton has also suffered racist insults online during this period. The Briton started his 16th season with difficulty, finishing 3rd in Bahrain and only 10th in Saudi Arabia last weekend after being eliminated the day before in the first phase of qualifying: something that was not the case in the Brazilian GP. of 2017.