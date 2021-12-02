F1, Hamilton in conference: “I want to win the title cleanly” | News

The Englishman before the Saudi Arabian GP: “The accusations of cheating are the worst thing”. Verstappen: “I’ll behave like in all the other races”

There are only two races left to decide the Formula 1 world champion. The leader of the standings Max Verstappen shows up at the Saudi Arabian GP with just eight points ahead: “I’ll behave like in all the other races. We are very motivated, I first need to know the circuit ”. Lewis Hamilton responds: “I want to win the title cleanly, the worst thing is the accusations of cheating. I’m more relaxed than ever ”.

Two races to go, eight points apart. The duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton for the title of Formula 1 world champion comes alive with the penultimate race, the new Saudi Arabian GP at the Jeddah circuit. The Red Bull Dutchman seems confident and does not hold back: “I will behave like in all the other races. I have to know the circuit first to know how competitive we are, I’m just focusing on the weekend. We are all very motivated. I don’t get distracted by anything off the track, I just focus on F1 ”.

Lewis Hamilton’s statements certainly do not extinguish the possible controversy about the fight between the two strongest in the world championship and their respective teams, Mercedes and RedBull: “I want to win the title in a clean way. These are the values ​​that my father passed on to me. On the track I am very vigilant, you must always be prepared to avoid a collision. Sometimes you have to act wisely, even if it means you may lose points. Mercedes-RedBull War? If someone says cheating is the worst thing for me. I don’t like it when accusations of this kind are made. I feel bright and happy, but it’s hard to say how competitive we are going to be. I am more relaxed than ever ”.