F1, Hamilton on Bottas after Mexico: “You can beat us, don’t split us, let’s keep fighting brother”

With a message on twitter the Englishman avoids splits with his companion in Mercedes after the imperfect start of the Mexican GP, ​​reaffirming compactness: “Let’s win and lose together as a team, to the next brother”

The night must have calmed Lewis Hamilton’s soul after his defeat at the Mexican GP. At least so it seems on the surface. After Max Verstappen’s victory in Mexico, propitiated by a departure in which Valtteri Bottas did not make the team game expected in Mercedes, leaving a useful gap for the Dutchman, the Englishman posted a message on social media aimed at keeping the team together. environment of the team and to dispel fractures with the Finnish.

lewis’s post – In the post (below) Hamilton said: “We had a bad day, yesterday I said that VB (Valtteri Bottas) left the door open and everyone jumped to criticize. We are a team and we win and we lose as a team, not there is only one person responsible for winning or losing: good or bad we do everything together. You may be able to fight, but not to break: the next Valtteri, let’s continue to push brother “.

the defense of Bottas – Bottas, who was on pole in Mexico with Lewis Hamilton at his side in the front row, did not finish to the left at the start of the GP, leaving an inviting trajectory into which Verstappen, then the undisputed leader to the finish line, skilfully blasted off. After the race, however, the Finn rejected all charges: “I didn’t make a mistake at the start, the only problem is that at the first corner I was touched and spun.”

clarification with perez – In another message (above), then, Hamilton wanted to clarify a sentence said about Sergio Perez, who in the final stages of the race undermined his second place (“The fact that he was close to me makes it clear how much Red Bull was fast “, his statement on British TV) to avoid exploitation:” I have a lot of respect for Checo Perez and I think he is doing a great job in his new team – writes Hamilton -. He has improved a lot this year and I know how much it is difficult to adapt and progress in a new team. It takes time. My comment simply means that following another car in Mexico is the hardest thing. This is because of the low drag we all have. And this is it. the reason why there are few overtakes. Nevertheless Sergio was able to follow me very closely, this shows how much load they were able to carry. Great Checo for doing it. ”

