F1, Hamilton returns to the factory: with Mercedes he is ready to challenge Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton is back in Brackley: it should be normal for someone who is an F1 driver (and what a driver!) But after what happened in Abu Dhabi, it becomes news. Yes, because after the disappointment of losing the World Championship on the last lap of the last GP due to a decision, which Mercedes and the driver judged completely wrong by Michael Masi, the possibility had spread (artfully) that the fresh baronet of Queen Elizabeth could say goodbye to racing.

Wolff: “He is the greatest driver of all time”

–

An option fueled by his decision not to follow anyone in F1 anymore, by silencing his social channels that are usually very active, and by the words of Toto Wolff: “I sincerely hope Lewis continues to race because he is the greatest driver of all times – he said at the times -. In the last four races he has been dominant, there was not even a doubt as to who could win the race. And this was worthy of a title. I think that as a rider his heart tells him to continue because he is at the peak of his career, but we have to overcome the pain that was inflicted on him on Sunday, also because he is a man with clear values ​​and it is difficult to understand what happened “. Even if the FIA ​​has not yet ruled on the investigation opened after the last GP, the crisis seems to be over. Last Saturday Lewis was back tweeting, posting a photo from the Grand Canyon with the eloquent words: “I have moved away, now I am back.” Today and yesterday then the return to the factory where preparations are underway for the W13 which will be unveiled on February 18. Ready to drop into the cockpit from 23 to 25 February and relaunch the challenge to Max Verstappen with the aim of winning the eighth World Championship that would make him the most victorious of all time.