F1, Hamilton reverses on Bottas: “Let’s keep pushing brother!” | News

The Briton retraces his steps after criticizing his team-mate for the departure of the Mexican GP: “We all have bad days, we live and learn”

Lewis Hamilton reverses after criticizing his teammate Valtteri Bottas for the departure of Mexican GP, which had favored the rival in the league Max Verstappen: “We all have bad days, we live and learn – Hamilton’s words on the Mercedes social pages -. Yesterday I said that Valtteri left the door open and of course people jumped in to criticize. We are a team, we win and we lose as a team . There is not a single person responsible for victory or defeat, we do it together for better or for worse. You may be able to beat us, but you will not be able to break us. Until next time Valtteri, let’s keep pushing brother! “.

Soothing words, therefore, after a rather fiery Sunday. Immediately after the traffic lights went out, in fact, Verstappen (who started third) had managed to overtake both Mercedes, unleashing the wrath of the 7-time world champion: “It is incredible what he did”, the words of Lewis in the radio team referring to the Bottas maneuver, accused of having closed it and having instead opened the way for the Dutchman.

Lewis had also increased the dose at the end of the GP: “I don’t understand why Bottas didn’t block Verstappen at the start, leaving him the door open instead.”

Source link

