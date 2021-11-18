F1, Hamilton-Verstappen case: tomorrow overtaking decision at the Brazilian GP

The decision on the regularity of the behavior of the Red Bull driver is expected for tomorrow, who on lap 48 of the Brazilian GP last Sunday seemed to push Hamilton off the track: a possible penalty is at stake for the Dutchman in view of the GP of Qatar next Sunday

An expected decision that may or may not lead to a relegation of Max Verstappen on the starting grid of the Qatar GP, the third to last round of an F1 world championship still open. A decision that we will still have to wait until tomorrow, Friday 19 November.

the duel at turn 4 – The subject of the dispute is of course the close encounter between the Dutch driver and Hamilton at turn 4 of lap 48 of the Brazilian GP last Sunday, when according to some Max would have accompanied Lewis off the track with a questionable maneuver. As anticipated, the Mercedes team exercised the right to review the decision at the race management that it did not see any regulatory violation in Verstappen’s behavior. The appointment was therefore set for today between the representatives of Mercedes, Red Bull and the commissioners of the Brazilian GP reached by videoconference, but it led to a long meeting whose results will only be made official tomorrow.

admissibility is awaited – The Losail circuit confirms that the contested episode has been viewed from the perspective of the video of the Verstappen camera car, not available in Brazil. Now everything revolves around whether or not the review is admissible. Should the latter be admitted tomorrow, a further procedure would start to assess the penalty to be attributed to Verstappen, which can be made official even after the conclusion of the official qualifying session for the Qatar GP on Saturday. In case of non-admissibility, the procedure would end without penalties for the Red Bull driver.

November 18, 2021 (change November 18, 2021 | 21:11)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link