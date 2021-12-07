F1 Hamilton-Verstappen, Emerson Fittipaldi: “Beware, the tension can devour before the GP”

The two-time F1 world champion with Lotus and McLaren talks about how he won the World Championship 47 years ago at Watkins Glen, where he and the Ferrari driver from Ticino reached equal points: “I wasn’t sleeping, Clay and I didn’t have the courage to look at each other. Then I celebrated all night in a bar near the circuit “

“Can we do now? I have to check Enzo ”. In the waiting room of the Jeddah hospital, 74-year-old Emerson Fittipaldi remembers the 1974 title he won with McLaren. He is there to look after his 20-year-old grandson, driver Charouz, with his right heel broken in a bang against Théo Pourchaire’s Art, at the start in the Formula 2 Feature Race on 5 December. At Watkins Glen, 47 years ago, the two-time world champion finished on equal points (52) with Ferrari driver Clay Regazzoni – the only precedent before this World Championship of ex-aequo drivers with one race to go – before finishing ahead of the Swiss driver and repeating on McLaren the 1972 World Championship with Lotus. The same script will be repeated on 12 December in Abu Dhabi: two drivers fighting for the World Championship on equal points with a “playoff” race to run.

The 2021 World Cup is very similar to that of 1974.

“A super competitive championship, with a very similar finish to mine. But then the battle was between my McLaren and Ferrari. I arrived at Watkins Glen from Canada on equal points with Regazzoni, and I find it incredible that in the whole history of F1 this is now only happening for the second time. The pressure for Max, Lewis and the two teams is skyrocketing today. I lived it on my skin “.

Can you tell us?

“The tension was eating me up, so much so that the night before the race I was only able to sleep three hours. The only time in my life. Not even before the Indianapolis, Interlagos or Monza 1972 races was I so agitated. Qualifying was also complicit, which did not go well for me or Regazzoni – the Brazilian finished 8th, the Ticinese 9th – because my M23 was not balanced. In the end, however, our first time came: mine with McLaren, and Woking in front of everyone in the Constructors ”.

Do you remember her well?

“The Ferrari was very fast on the straight, and it showed up with fewer wings and a big load of petrol. At the start beside me on the grid, Clay nearly threw me on the grass after a few miles as I swerved into his car. Then on the straight he went away, before he suffered from several failures “.

Was the relationship with Regazzoni as tense as the one between Hamilton and Verstappen today?

“Clay and I didn’t have all this rivalry, we respected each other. But I also remember a moment before the race in the USA: me, him, mine and his mechanics, no one was looking at the other because of the tension. Psychologically it is as if there was a battle between just two riders ”.

And after the victory how did he rejoice?

“We spent the wee hours in a bar near the circuit, but that evening I only drank a little champagne. The next day I flew to Indianapolis for the Indy tests in Johnny Rutherford’s car ”.

Do you remember a particular episode linked to that season in F1?

“I remember Mike Hailwood, my partner in McLaren that year, had an evening in Amsterdam a few hours before the start of the Zandvoort GP in Holland. He went back to the paddock early in the morning, and I thought: ‘He’ll be too tired in the race, it won’t bother me.’ But I was wrong, and in the end he attacked me several times and finished fourth, one position behind me, while the race was won by Niki Lauda with Ferrari. What a phenomenon it was Mike the Bike“. And down a laugh.

If Hamilton were to take his eighth title in Abu Dhabi, he would overtake Michael Schumacher and be alone in the lead in the F1 roll of honor. Would he become the greatest of all time for you?

“Lewis is a fantastic driver with incredible talent. But every era is different, and for us Brazilians the greatest of all is always and only one: Ayrton Senna ”.

And between Lewis and Verstappen, who would you want as a winner at Yas Marina?

“Hamilton has more experience, Max has been in front for more GPs with Red Bull and he is no exception. They have different styles, but a lot of talent. I say: may the best win “.

In Jeddah we saw another great battle at the top between Verstappen and Hamilton.

“Beautiful, on a well-built circuit: as tight as Monte Carlo, with banking, grip and walls just a step away. It reminds me so much of the Indianapolis races, and I would have liked to have raced there in my day. I was able to test it on the FW07B which gave the title to Alan Jones in 1980, during the celebrations for Frank Williams. The race? I couldn’t look at it, I was in the hospital with Enzo. I was satisfied with the highlights “.

How is your grandson?

“Better, even if his right heel is fractured. He will clearly not race in Abu Dhabi. However, I will remember for a long time the first points scored on Saturday in Sprint Race 2: he started 12th and finished 7th ”.

His other nephew Pietro, Enzo’s brother, is now the third Haas driver, having also competed in the last Indycar championship. Where do you see it best?

“Where he is happy. Pietro is very happy with both the role in Haas (in 2020 he made his F1 debut in the last two rounds of Sakhir and Abu Dhabi, ed), and of his experience in the USA with Dale Coyne Racing. He is 25 years old, he is still very young and has the time on his side to choose his favorite category. I am sure of one thing: I will not condition him “.

In 2022 it will be 50 years since he won his first title, how will you celebrate it?

“In Monza, as it should be”.