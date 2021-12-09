F1: Hamilton-Verstappen, final act: collision risk, controversy

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton meet at a press conference ad Abu Dhabi a few days before the Grand Prix on the track in Yas Marina, which will close the Formula 1 season. There was no lack of controversy even in this circumstance, after a year in which relations between Red Bull and Mercedes have reached an all-time low.

F1, Gp Abu Dhabi: collision danger between Hamilton and Verstappen

After 21 races and a thousand controversies and controversial episodes, Verstappen and Hamilton arrive at the epilogue of the season paired in the head, both at altitude 369.5 points. However, the Dutch driver won nine races against eight of the rival, and in case of a double zero, eg after a collision between the two, would be proclaimed champion.

The possibility that the World Cup yes decide with an accident on the track, already happened in the past in F1, hovers over the circus and the stewards said they were ready to deduct points in case of misconduct: a nightmare ending with appeals and counter-appeal that everyone hopes to avoid.

F1, Gp Abu Dhabi, Verstappen: “Collision? I don’t think about these things “

On the Verstappen issue he expressed himself thus: “As a driver, I don’t think about these things, you think about doing your best and winning. But the media are talking about these things and I don’t have much to say about it, we just want to focus on the track and win ”.

Verstappen does not hide and thinks it is “the highlight of my career in Formula 1 ″. The polemic vein returns to his penalties in Saudi Arabia: “Clearly the rules do not apply to everyone, my defensive maneuver was replicated by other pilots, but no sanctions were issued for them. And therefore I do not understand, because for me it was just running hard. I didn’t deserve a penalty, so much so that nothing happened to other two riders (Russel and Leclerc ed) compared to me ”.

F1, Gp Abu Dhabi, Hamilton: “Nobody like me and Mercedes”

For his part, the world champion swells his chest: the eighth title, never reached by anyone, is just a step away: “We are in uncharted territory also as a team, a point never reached by anyone. With the season we have experienced, not many would have thought that we would be so close to the last race. Also, no one has ever won 8 titles. I know what I had to do to get to this world and to this level, so I feel grateful for the opportunity ”.

On the collision danger is for once in tune with Verstappen: “As a pilot you don’t think about these things, try to face the weekend in the best possible way and, above all, to win the race. The media wallow in it, I don’t have much more to add. I cannot control what is happening near or around me. From my point of view, I did not think we would finish in Abu Dhabi, we hit an incredible comeback and it would not make sense. waste mental energy now thinking about these risks. I know that the stewards have quick penalties also in terms of points, but I hope there is no need “.

