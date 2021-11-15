F1, Hamilton-Vestappen case reopens: new penalties in sight?

As has already happened several times this year, the duel was staged at Interlagos between Hamilton And Verstappen could not help but leave behind aftermath and controversy.

The Briton, in fact, despite winning the Brazilian GP with an epic comeback starting from the tenth position on the starting grid, complained to his team for what happened at the 48th lap of the race when, during the first attempt to overtake the Dutchman, the bishop of the Red Bull he closed the door in his face, accompanying him decisively off the track.

Wolff’s clear position

The move was not at all appreciated either by Hamilton or, above all, by the Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff who in the post-race remarked how Verstappen knowingly acted incorrectly and, therefore, should be punished.

“It was great to see these two riders fight, but there would have been a five-second penalty or other similar penalties to be given. It is really difficult to defend yourself so to the limit. I’d just like to see theon-board by Max. It is spectacular to see how Lewis has moved outside to avoid contact ”said the number one of the Silver Arrows, evidently not happy with the fact that the Race Management did not even want to investigate the episode.

The profession of innocence of Red Bull and Verstappen

They were diametrically opposed to Wolff Christian Horner And Max Verstappen both of whom appreciated the commissioners’ decision to let it go and not intervene with possible sanctions.

“We were fighting for the position. I don’t think the commissioners should have taken any action. It was a good fight. Not just once, but several times I had to defend myself and I tried to do everything possible ”said the Dutchman after the finish, whom the Red Bull Team Principal basically echoed.

“They are two guys who run fast, they went wide, and it is unfair to penalize him on this. Why should it be sanctioned? He got no advantage, and there was no contact. We have already talked about it several times: let them run“.

Michael Masi’s admission and possible consequences

The question, therefore resolved with an initial stalemate, could reopen in the next few hours.

In fact, according to what was declared by the Clerk of the Course Michael Masi, in the moments following the episode, the commissioners were unable to fully analyze the incident because Verstappen’s on-board was not available at that juncture and therefore, shortly, they will remedy by viewing the back-up of the downloaded images.

“During the race we have the images that are broadcast on television, other shots such as 360 ° cameras and on-boards have to be downloaded” Masi told Autosport.

“We requested all the images from the television production, when we have them we will absolutely analyze them”Declared the Australian sports manager who therefore, contrary to what happened in the race where Verstappen’s behavior was simply noticed, will investigate the case thoroughly.

Should he and his men detect any deliberately incorrect steering movement by the Dutchman, here is that, as happened in Monza for the collision at the First Variant, Verstappen could be found partially guilty and therefore sanctioned with a penalty on the starting grid, a handicap that is certainly not insignificant with three games remaining in the season.

