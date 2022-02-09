F1, how the Red Bull RB18 is made: the new single-seater by Verstappen and Perez. VIDEO

It was there Red Bull RB18 the second car of Formula 1 to be unveiled shown after the Haas. The presentation at the Austrian team headquarters in England was a lot scenographicbut the car that was seen in the new livery that enhances the new title sponsor Oracle does not show much of the actual project di Adrian Newey. The actual aerodynamic look it will only be discovered on the track during the pre-season tests of Barcelona and, above all, of the Bahrain. The same team principal Christian Horner stressed how much the key to these new revolutionaries cars it will be the fast evolution.