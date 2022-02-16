F1 image Ferrari 2022 F1 75 Leclerc and Sainz amazed

In a clip on the social channels of Maranello, the two Cavallino drivers are amazed by the shapes of the new Ferrari F1-75 that will be presented tomorrow and of which an image has already appeared

It could be like this: the one you see above is the first image of the red for 2022, the Ferrari F1-75, the single-seater with which the Cavallino will face the new season, the one that hopefully will mark the redemption and bring Maranello back to a victory. missing from the Singapore GP on 22 September 2019. Two and a half years ago: too much for the ambitions of the national redhead who hopes that the technical revolution, with the ground effect brought back to the center of the conceptual philosophy of the single-seaters, can shuffle the cards and values ​​in the field. A stolen, perhaps owl, but probably very realistic image of the redhead for 2022.

so much amazement – While waiting to try it on the track, for the riders it was love at first sight, after a look that would leave you speechless. In fact, in a clip broadcast by the Cavallino social channels, we see Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz enter a garage and show themselves full of wonder admiring something extraordinary. Something so beautiful that it leaves them speechless. Granted that this is the new car for the 2022 season. “Where is it, where is it?”, Is heard in the video. “Here it is, my mom.” The two sentences express the tangible amazement of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in front of the Ferrari F1-75. “I like this” is another sentence of Sainz that is stolen in the video, “me too”, Leclerc’s answer. In the video you can hear a few words, among which “this is incredible” and “ok it’s okay”, which show all the enthusiasm of the two drivers in Maranello.

tribute to 75 years – The Ferrari of 2022 will be presented tomorrow, February 17, at 2 pm in an online event and will be called F1-75, in homage to the 75 years of the Maranello team. “In the year that we celebrate the 75th anniversary of our car first rolling out of the factory gates, we have decided to honor that spirit by calling our 2022 F1-75 car,” said President John Elkann when, on February 1, Maranello has unveiled the name of the red for the 2022 season. Now there are also the shapes.