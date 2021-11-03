F1 in Mexico, rarefied air the danger n. 1 for the brakes

The altitude of 2,285 meters of the Autodrome Hermanos Rodríguez is a critical factor for the cooling of discs and pads. And the little-used asphalt in the last two years can cause slippage

After a year of stop for Covid, F1 returns to Mexico, one of the most demanding tracks of all for single-seaters in the World Championship. The layout of the Mexico City track, together with the high altitude, means that one of the most stressed components are the brakes, which, as Brembo states, work at very high thermal speeds for discs and pads, making the circuit one of the more critical for temperature management. The engines of the single-seaters, being supercharged, are not affected by altitude, guaranteeing performance as at sea level.

The braking data – The air used for cooling the brakes has a much lower yield, due to the lower density. In 2016 this led to several management problems for the various teams which, despite presenting themselves with brake air intakes with the maximum opening available, struggled to keep the calipers and friction material within the recommended temperature limits. There are 10 total braking points and the most demanding are those in curve 1 (where you go from 372 km / h to 110 in just 153 meters), in curve 4 (from 334 to 107 km / h in 128 meters) and in curve 12 ( from 336 to 136 km / h in 124 m).

Rarefied air – This is one of the historic circuits for Formula 1, born in the late 1950s. Since then, however, it has been extensively renovated, the most recent intervention by the famous circuit architect Herman Tilke, before returning to the calendar in 2015. With an altitude of 2285 meters above sea level, the Autodrome Hermanos Rodríguez it is located higher (over 1000 meters) than any other track on the calendar. This means that the air is thinner, so even if the cars have a loaded set-up to try to generate aerodynamic grip when cornering, in reality the effect of the downforce is reduced to a minimum and this, as a consequence, can generate slippage. The track hasn’t hosted many races in the past two years. As a result, the drivers will have to face a particularly ‘green’ and slippery surface at the start, which should evolve rapidly over the weekend. But, as the weather is unpredictable at this time of year in Mexico City, there is always a chance that showers will come and reset the asphalt.

November 2, 2021 (change November 3, 2021 | 10:13)

