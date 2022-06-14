F1: Lewis Hamilton walks away from the fortunes of Messi, LeBron James and Neymar

Formula 1

June 14, 2022

Author of a very delicate season with Mercedes so far, Lewis Hamilton has also lost his place in the top 10 of the highest paid sportsmen in the world. His earnings seem to have diminished over the past year, no doubt due to his title loss to Max Verstappen in 2021.

Last season, Lewis Hamilton failed to secure an eighth world title allowing him to overtake Michael Schumacher number of world championship titles. The Briton bowed to Max Verstappen in the last race of the year after a very intense rivalry. And it certainly cost him some money. In fact, the pilot mercedes is no longer in the top 10 of the ranking Forbes of the highest paid sportsmen of the year when he appeared there twice (eighth in 2021, tenth in 2017). Last year, his income was estimated at just over €75 million. To be in the top 10 in 2022, Lewis Hamilton would have had to receive at least $80.9 million (about €77.4 million) to reach tenth place at least, which means that his remuneration has slightly hurt over the last 12 months. And in view of its very delicate season in Formula 1, things may not work out for Lewis Hamilton. The 37-year-old is in sixth place in the Drivers’ Championship a long way behind Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc. The Briton is struggling to adapt to his single-seater following the entry into force of the new regulations in 2022. We imagine that he will not find his place anytime soon in the ranking clearly dominated by footballers and basketball players.

Lionel Messi was the highest earning athlete in 2021! Forbes presents its list of the highest paid athletes last year. Football and basketball occupy 7 of the 10 places on this list. Forbes article (in English) 👉 https://t.co/MzL47VdkVx pic.twitter.com/pPJILoi1QT — Chess & Strat (@echecetstrat) May 13, 2022

Seven of the ten places are held by footballers and basketball players

Lionel Messi is still the highest paid athlete of the year. Having left the FC Barcelona in the summer of 2021 due to the Catalan club’s financial difficulties, the Argentine joined the PSG where he receives a salary of approximately €39.2m per season. To this must be added advertising revenues and sponsorship contracts which increase his emoluments to €124.4 million annually. The sevenfold Ballon d’Or is closely followed by LeBron James. The star of the NBA received approximately €115.9 million during the year. Cristiano Ronaldo points to third place and Neymar figure at the foot of the podium, in fourth position. Two other stars of the American basketball league then follow with Stephen Currycurrently in full series of the NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors It front of Boston Celticsand Kevin Durant. In seventh place, we can find Roger Federerwho still collects an astronomical silver mad despite her lost year due to her knee injury after Wimbledon 2021. The Swiss is also starting to see the end of the tunnel and his return to the courts should not really take long. Finally, Canelo Alvarez (boxer), Tom Brady (NFL) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (NBA) come to close the top 10. Seven of the ten places are held by footballers or players from the NBA. Lewis Hamilton was the sole representative of the Formula 1 present in the ranking of Forbes during the last years. But given his situation with mercedes this year, motorsport will certainly have to rely on another head. After dethroning him in the championship in Formula 1, Max Verstappen could well succeed the Briton in the years to come, especially with the strong increase in popularity that the discipline has experienced in recent months.

The top 10 highest paid athletes:

1 Lionel Messi : €124.4 million

2 LeBron James : €115.9 million

3 Cristiano Ronaldo : 110M€

4 Neymar : €90.9 million

5 Stephen Curry : €88.8 million

6 Kevin Durant : €88.1 million

7 Roger Federer : €86.8m

8 Canelo Alvarez : €86.1m

9 Tom Brady : 80.2M€

10 Giannis Antetokounmpo : 77.4M€