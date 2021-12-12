F1 LIVE GP Abu Dhabi: follow the race from 2 pm with news, comments and results – News
Lewis, after hugging his father, goes to compliment Max: a beautiful gesture that of the Englishman who proves to know how to lose
A title battle we will never forget
Ferrari closed the season with a podium and with the smile of Sainz, third classified
MAX VERSTAPPEN. WORLD CHAMPION !!!
Mercedes consoles itself with the eighth title in the Constructors’ World Championship: for the first time in the Power Unit era, the title does not go to a Mercedes driver
Here is the final classification of the Abu Dhabi GP
“It’s something incredible”, Max cries
Hamilton gives up on the last lap and finishes second
A FINAL REALLY NOT TO BELIEVE
VERSTAPPEN IS THE KING OF THE F1 2021 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
THE DUTCHMAN TAKES FIRST TITLE IN CAREER
CLAMOROUS FINAL
VERSTAPPEN OVERTAKES HAMILTON AND WINS THE ABU DHABI GP
LAP 58/58
Verstappen passes Hamilton on the final lap!
GREEN FLAG
LAP 58 STARTS
THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP IS DECIDED AT THE LAST LAP
Here comes a leave of absence for the single-seaters, the SC regime ends
“Can we have a race lap?”, they ask by radio from Red Bull to the FIA
Latifi’s car is on the crane: will we race at least the last lap without SC?
Perez goes to the pits and Sainz thus moves into third position
3 LAPS TO THE END
In the event of a green flag, however, Max will have an incredible advantage over Hamilton
The Mercedes mechanics were ready to put Lewis in averages but they re-entered: the race could end in SC regime
“This is incredible!”Lewis snaps over the radio
Red Bull unleashed, calls Verstappen to the pits!
Max mounts the soft for the final rush
Latifi crashes into the barriers after wheel-to-wheel contact with Mick Scumacher
YELLOW FLAG AND SAFETY CAR
5 LAPS TO THE END
Lap 52 Hamilton is very focused on his tires: the Englishman keeps away from the curbs after Norris’ puncture
394.5 and 388.5: if the Abu Dhabi GP were to end like this, they would know the final scores of Hamilton and Verstappen in the Drivers’ standings
9 laps and 11 seconds of advantage for Lewis who is managing the first place very well
10 SPINS AT THE CHESS FLAG
Lap 48 Mirror situation in the Ferrari-McLaren duel: Sainz precedes Norris, while Ricciardo is 11th ahead of Leclerc
Lap 47 Sainz marks his personal lap in the race: Ferrari is fourth
Hamilton begins the first voiceovers with Ocon and Leclerc
The gap between Hamilton and Verstappen drops to 13 seconds: the Dutchman has recovered a lot thanks to the new tires. 31 vs 8 laps of wear between the two compounds
Lap 44 Leclerc in trouble after the pit stop under VSC has sunk to 12th position
ONLY 15 LAPS TO GO
Lap 43
The Top 10
Hamilton, Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Norris, Bottas, Tsunoda, Gasly, Alonso and Ocon
Lap 41 Alonso and Tsunoda: the two are on the doorstep for seventh position. But between the two passes Gasly
Max unleashed with the hard fresh: keep flying and improving
LAP 40/58
Hamilton is told that Verstappen needs to be 0.8s quicker per lap than he is for the Red Bull to catch him before the checkered flag
Hamilton piqued on the radio: “A big risk to leave me out, right?”
Lap 39 The new tire makes itself felt: Max is the fastest now on the track and signs the time of 1: 26.31
Round 38 ends the VSC regime
Mercedes orders Hamilton not to enter the pit lane: “Stay out, stay out.” A big gamble since his hard drives have more than 20 laps
Strategies to be reviewed for Verstappen and Perez: the Red Bulls stop in the pits
VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR
LAP 37/58
We’re behind a Virtual Safety Car after Antonio Giovinazzi comes to a halt trackside
Alfa Romeo disaster: Giovinazzi stops. The last race (for now) of his career in Formula 1 also ends badly for Antonio
Lap 35 Ferrari via radio foments Charles as Bottas has targeted him: “You’re doing a great job”
Lap 33 Hammer at 1.74’44: he gains half a second more than the previously recorded time
All the cars made at least one stop, except Alonso and Gasly who started with the hard bikes
Gearbox blocked for Russell: Williams also gives up
Lap 31 Norris remains between the two Ferraris: McLaren is seventh, preceded by Sainz and followed by Leclerc
Nothing for Kimi: the Finn forced to retire and ended his legendary career on lap 28
Lap 27 Problems for Raikkonen going to the pits: the mechanics are trying to save his Alfa Romeo to make Iceman finish his last race in Formula 1
LAP 29/58
Kimi is out
Max via radio is fascinated by the behavior of his teammate: “Checo is a legend”
Lap 24 1:27 “6, new fastest lap from Hamilton who has more advantage over Max
Perez flies to the pits and gives his position to Verstappen: his soft are collapsing after the battle with Lewis
Lap 22 In the end Hammer wins: he is again the leader of the GP in Yas Marina
This overtaking war between Perez and Hamilton is also spectacular: it will remain unforgettable
LAP 21/58
Epic stuff at the front as race leader Sergio Perez battles hard to keep Lewis Hamilton frustrated
Hamilton eventually gets past to take P1, but his lead over Verstappen is cut to two seconds
Lewis: “Dangerous as Perez Guide”
Lap 21 Incredible how Perez managed to defend the position making him annoy a lot and keep up with Hamilton! Never have I seen the Mexican at the wheel so combative and aggressive: he has never driven so well as in this moment.
Oh my, what a strategy that of Red Bull! Perez manages to keep Hammer at bay to make Verstappen recover two seconds!
Pit stop for Sainz too
Lap 20 Hamilton is 1 second behind Perez: the 7-time champion puts the Mexican in his sights
Lap 18 Great race for Sainz who is 4th behind Verstappen
LAP 16/58
Both title rivals have made their first pit stops
Hamilton emerges with his five-second lead over Verstappen in tact
Lap 16 Stop for Leclerc and Ocon: both choose the hard and return from 16th and 18th
The Top 10
Perez, Hamilton, Sainz, Verstappen, Norris, Tsunoda, Bottas, Leclerc, Ricciardo and Ocon
Perez is the new leader of the Abu Dhabi GP
Lap 15 Pit stop for Hamilton too: Mercedes always responds with the hard
Lap 14 Problems also for Leclerc who goes long like a missile and ends up in blocking with the left front: Tsunoda passes it without problems. Ferrari is now seventh
Lap 14 Max is forced to go to the pits first to get hard. Will Red Bull change strategy by making two stops or will it go all out?
Norris’ McLaren gearbox problems
Lap 13 Verstappen is suffering, he is +5.8 from Hamilton and over the radio he unloads his frustration: “My rear tires are really struggling!”
Opposite situations for Red Bull and Mercedes teammates: Perez is 3rd while Bottas has slipped to eighth position
Lap 12 1: 28’134, Hammer re-signs the fastest lap
Lap 9 Hamilton extends: now he is +2.4 on Verstappen, who over the radio accuses his soft problems of degradation
Lap 7
Ferrari is ahead of Norris thanks to Sainz!
A good start!
After the first lap, # Carlos55 is P4 and # Charles16 P6. #AbuDhabiGP
– Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) December 12, 2021
Arrabiatissimo the team principal of Red Bull, Horner: “This decision is a total lack of consistency of the FIA!”
Michael Masi’s decision not to tell Lewis to return the position is highly contested! It could be the episode that will affect the entire race.
Lap 6 Almost two seconds between Lewis and Max
Lap 5
Top 10
Hamilton, Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Norris, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Bottas, Ocon, Ricciardo
FIA OFFICIAL DECISION
From the race management they let it be known that no investigation will be needed for the overtaking / contact between Verstappen and Hamilton. The Englishman will not give the advantage and therefore the first position to Red Bull: Lewis therefore remains firmly leader of the 2021 World Championship
Lap 3 Lewis sets the fastest lap at 1: 28’587
LAP 3/58
A great start from Lewis Hamilton and he’s up into P1!
Max Verstappen tries to battle back through the chicane on the opening lap, but Hamilton holds on
Round 2 Hamilton gets back in command! Taking advantage of the contact with Max, he cuts the S and overtakes it
MAX IN CURVE 1 THE FIRST POSITION RETURNS: the Dutch knocks out the Mercedes! What a struggle
WHAT A CRAZY WAY! Hamilton immediately overtakes Verstappen, on the straight he makes him eat the dust!
THE ABU DHABI GP STARTS
PARTIES!
GREEN LIGHT
The 19 single-seaters line up on the grid! Everything is ready for the last race of the 2021 F1 World Championship!
Training tour in Yas Marina!
The pilots get on the single-seaters!
There are only 15 minutes left from the start of the Abu Dhabi GP
