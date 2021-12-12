F1 LIVE GP Abu Dhabi: follow the race from 2 pm with news, comments and results – News

Here ends the live broadcast of Autosprint.

Lewis, after hugging his father, goes to compliment Max: a beautiful gesture that of the Englishman who proves to know how to lose

Ferrari closed the season with a podium and with the smile of Sainz, third classified

Mercedes consoles itself with the eighth title in the Constructors’ World Championship: for the first time in the Power Unit era, the title does not go to a Mercedes driver

Here is the final classification of the Abu Dhabi GP

“It’s something incredible”, Max cries

Hamilton gives up on the last lap and finishes second

A FINAL REALLY NOT TO BELIEVE

VERSTAPPEN IS THE KING OF THE F1 2021 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

THE DUTCHMAN TAKES FIRST TITLE IN CAREER

CLAMOROUS FINAL

VERSTAPPEN OVERTAKES HAMILTON AND WINS THE ABU DHABI GP

GREEN FLAG

LAP 58 STARTS

THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP IS DECIDED AT THE LAST LAP

Here comes a leave of absence for the single-seaters, the SC regime ends

“Can we have a race lap?”, they ask by radio from Red Bull to the FIA

Latifi’s car is on the crane: will we race at least the last lap without SC?

Perez goes to the pits and Sainz thus moves into third position

3 LAPS TO THE END

In the event of a green flag, however, Max will have an incredible advantage over Hamilton

The Mercedes mechanics were ready to put Lewis in averages but they re-entered: the race could end in SC regime

“This is incredible!”Lewis snaps over the radio

Red Bull unleashed, calls Verstappen to the pits!

Max mounts the soft for the final rush

Latifi crashes into the barriers after wheel-to-wheel contact with Mick Scumacher

YELLOW FLAG AND SAFETY CAR

5 LAPS TO THE END

Lap 52 Hamilton is very focused on his tires: the Englishman keeps away from the curbs after Norris’ puncture

394.5 and 388.5: if the Abu Dhabi GP were to end like this, they would know the final scores of Hamilton and Verstappen in the Drivers’ standings

9 laps and 11 seconds of advantage for Lewis who is managing the first place very well

10 SPINS AT THE CHESS FLAG

Lap 48 Mirror situation in the Ferrari-McLaren duel: Sainz precedes Norris, while Ricciardo is 11th ahead of Leclerc

Lap 47 Sainz marks his personal lap in the race: Ferrari is fourth

Hamilton begins the first voiceovers with Ocon and Leclerc

The gap between Hamilton and Verstappen drops to 13 seconds: the Dutchman has recovered a lot thanks to the new tires. 31 vs 8 laps of wear between the two compounds

Lap 44 Leclerc in trouble after the pit stop under VSC has sunk to 12th position

ONLY 15 LAPS TO GO

Lap 43

The Top 10

Hamilton, Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Norris, Bottas, Tsunoda, Gasly, Alonso and Ocon

Lap 41 Alonso and Tsunoda: the two are on the doorstep for seventh position. But between the two passes Gasly

Max unleashed with the hard fresh: keep flying and improving

LAP 40/58

Hamilton is told that Verstappen needs to be 0.8s quicker per lap than he is for the Red Bull to catch him before the checkered flag

And Max has just set a new Fastest Lap of the race on those fresh tires … #AbuDhabiGP # F1 pic.twitter.com/tXgn4u7cra

– Formula 1 (@ F1) December 12, 2021

Hamilton piqued on the radio: “A big risk to leave me out, right?”

Lap 39 The new tire makes itself felt: Max is the fastest now on the track and signs the time of 1: 26.31

Round 38 ends the VSC regime

Mercedes orders Hamilton not to enter the pit lane: “Stay out, stay out.” A big gamble since his hard drives have more than 20 laps

Strategies to be reviewed for Verstappen and Perez: the Red Bulls stop in the pits

VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR

LAP 37/58 We’re behind a Virtual Safety Car after Antonio Giovinazzi comes to a halt trackside And it looks like Red Bull are about to pit …#AbuDhabiGP # F1 pic.twitter.com/STFgiKq5gd – Formula 1 (@ F1) December 12, 2021

Alfa Romeo disaster: Giovinazzi stops. The last race (for now) of his career in Formula 1 also ends badly for Antonio

Lap 35 Ferrari via radio foments Charles as Bottas has targeted him: “You’re doing a great job”

Lap 33 Hammer at 1.74’44: he gains half a second more than the previously recorded time

All the cars made at least one stop, except Alonso and Gasly who started with the hard bikes

Gearbox blocked for Russell: Williams also gives up

Lap 31 Norris remains between the two Ferraris: McLaren is seventh, preceded by Sainz and followed by Leclerc

– Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN (@alfaromeoracing) December 12, 2021

Nothing for Kimi: the Finn forced to retire and ended his legendary career on lap 28

Lap 27 Problems for Raikkonen going to the pits: the mechanics are trying to save his Alfa Romeo to make Iceman finish his last race in Formula 1

LAP 29/58 Kimi is out His final F1 race finishes early with reported brake issues – and he’s back in the garage #AbuDhabiGP # F1 pic.twitter.com/w1uBe1UbIV – Formula 1 (@ F1) December 12, 2021

Max via radio is fascinated by the behavior of his teammate: “Checo is a legend”

Lap 24 1:27 “6, new fastest lap from Hamilton who has more advantage over Max

Perez flies to the pits and gives his position to Verstappen: his soft are collapsing after the battle with Lewis

Lap 22 In the end Hammer wins: he is again the leader of the GP in Yas Marina

This overtaking war between Perez and Hamilton is also spectacular: it will remain unforgettable

LAP 21/58 Epic stuff at the front as race leader Sergio Perez battles hard to keep Lewis Hamilton frustrated Hamilton eventually gets past to take P1, but his lead over Verstappen is cut to two seconds “Checo is a legend” says Max over team radio #AbuDhabiGP # F1 pic.twitter.com/Thc5IPQV09 – Formula 1 (@ F1) December 12, 2021

Lewis: “Dangerous as Perez Guide”

Lap 21 Incredible how Perez managed to defend the position making him annoy a lot and keep up with Hamilton! Never have I seen the Mexican at the wheel so combative and aggressive: he has never driven so well as in this moment.

Oh my, what a strategy that of Red Bull! Perez manages to keep Hammer at bay to make Verstappen recover two seconds!

Pit stop for Sainz too

Lap 20 Hamilton is 1 second behind Perez: the 7-time champion puts the Mexican in his sights

Lap 18 Great race for Sainz who is 4th behind Verstappen

LAP 16/58 Both title rivals have made their first pit stops Hamilton emerges with his five-second lead over Verstappen in tact As it stands – and there’s a * long * way to go – Hamilton will be crowned world champion #AbuDhabiGP # F1 pic.twitter.com/Af5YGo94zV – Formula 1 (@ F1) December 12, 2021

Lap 16 Stop for Leclerc and Ocon: both choose the hard and return from 16th and 18th

The Top 10

Perez, Hamilton, Sainz, Verstappen, Norris, Tsunoda, Bottas, Leclerc, Ricciardo and Ocon

Perez is the new leader of the Abu Dhabi GP

Lap 15 Pit stop for Hamilton too: Mercedes always responds with the hard

Lap 14 Problems also for Leclerc who goes long like a missile and ends up in blocking with the left front: Tsunoda passes it without problems. Ferrari is now seventh

Lap 14 Max is forced to go to the pits first to get hard. Will Red Bull change strategy by making two stops or will it go all out?

Norris’ McLaren gearbox problems

Lap 13 Verstappen is suffering, he is +5.8 from Hamilton and over the radio he unloads his frustration: “My rear tires are really struggling!”

Opposite situations for Red Bull and Mercedes teammates: Perez is 3rd while Bottas has slipped to eighth position

Lap 12 1: 28’134, Hammer re-signs the fastest lap

Lap 9 Hamilton extends: now he is +2.4 on Verstappen, who over the radio accuses his soft problems of degradation

Lap 7

Ferrari is ahead of Norris thanks to Sainz!

Arrabiatissimo the team principal of Red Bull, Horner: “This decision is a total lack of consistency of the FIA!”

Michael Masi’s decision not to tell Lewis to return the position is highly contested! It could be the episode that will affect the entire race.

Lap 6 Almost two seconds between Lewis and Max

Lap 5

Top 10

Hamilton, Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Norris, Leclerc, Tsunoda, Bottas, Ocon, Ricciardo

FIA OFFICIAL DECISION

From the race management they let it be known that no investigation will be needed for the overtaking / contact between Verstappen and Hamilton. The Englishman will not give the advantage and therefore the first position to Red Bull: Lewis therefore remains firmly leader of the 2021 World Championship

Lap 3 Lewis sets the fastest lap at 1: 28’587

LAP 3/58 A great start from Lewis Hamilton and he’s up into P1! Max Verstappen tries to battle back through the chicane on the opening lap, but Hamilton holds on Game on in Abu Dhabi!#AbuDhabiGP # F1 pic.twitter.com/M2tlS2LpaR – Formula 1 (@ F1) December 12, 2021

Round 2 Hamilton gets back in command! Taking advantage of the contact with Max, he cuts the S and overtakes it

MAX IN CURVE 1 THE FIRST POSITION RETURNS: the Dutch knocks out the Mercedes! What a struggle

WHAT A CRAZY WAY! Hamilton immediately overtakes Verstappen, on the straight he makes him eat the dust!

THE ABU DHABI GP STARTS

PARTIES!

GREEN LIGHT

The 19 single-seaters line up on the grid! Everything is ready for the last race of the 2021 F1 World Championship!

Training tour in Yas Marina!

The pilots get on the single-seaters!

There are only 15 minutes left from the start of the Abu Dhabi GP

