F1 Manager 2022, all team principals with the Formula 1 Football Manager

The second official video game dedicated to the great motor racing circus, once again bears the signature of an Englishwoman, but this time it is not Codemasters.

A new official Formula 1 video game is looming on the horizon, with a surprise announcement arrived today. F1 Manager 2022 is now in development at Frontier Developments, a British studio known for high-realism titles such as the space explorer Elite Dangerous and the management software Zoo Tycoon. This new title joins the annual one of the other great English software house Codemasters, which instead plans to take to the track and drive the updated single-seaters of the motor racing circus.

F1 Manager 2022 in summer for PC and console –

F1 Manager 2022 will be available in the summer for PC via Steam, PlayStation and Xbox, and will allow you to become the team principal of any of the ten Formula 1 teams, with real drivers, circuits and engineers. It will be possible to try your hand at a career where you can support and develop the pilots already available, or fishing in F1, F2 and F3 for young talents. We will have to manage and strengthen the team, with an eye on finances, the wind tunnel and the center of design, and choose in which areas your car should stand out (aerodynamics, engine, and so on).

From the box –

Even on the track there will be a lot of sweat. From the pits, the players will be asked to call their drivers for a stop, dictate pit-stop strategies or tire choices. Drivers will provide feedback from the track to respond to, such as on the weather and safety cars. F1 Manager 2022 promises to be a “hyper-realistic simulation of an official F1 race, presented with very faithful television quality “. At the end of the race, it will be possible to read the data collected and make every decision accordingly. In short, Formula 1 lovers who prefer strategy to action (which, in the other official Formula 1 video game, should bring hypercar and cross-play for the first time this year) will finally have bread for their teeth.