F1, Max Verstappen attacks Mercedes: “It diminishes my World Championship”

The Red Bull driver, reigning F1 world champion, stings his rivals in an interview with the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf: “The losing team always tries to take the shine off the victories of others. Am I lucky? I should have won the World Cup first “

Federico Mariani 08 March

The number one on Red Bull, shoes and helmet with golden features: Max Verstappen does not want to let the F1 title won in 2021 go unnoticed. A strong and clear message to the competition that is determined to dethrone him after just one season. In the front row among the challengers there will certainly be Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, the great losers of last season. And the talent born in 1997 throws a stab at them during an interview granted to the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

jab – According to Verstappen, in fact, the recent controversies triggered by the Stuttgart house after the Abu Dhabi epilogue would have tried to take away the prestige of his title: “The losing team will always try to take away a little shine from the victory of others. But on the side of the winners it still feels good, I can assure you ”. And woe to talk about lucky success: “A championship is won in an entire season, not by a decision in the last race. I also think I deserved the title. Anyone who has only seen the last Grand Prix might think I was lucky. But normally the championship would have been decided in my favor a long time ago ”. He continues the champion: “I have lost many points twice, after being eliminated by another car and I broke a tire in Baku. Because of all that bad luck, we got to the last race ”.

farms – Among the protagonists of the Abu Dhabi final is Michael Masi, the now former race director removed after the controversy for having restarted the GP despite not all the lapped drivers had joined. Verstappen considers this choice unfair: “They left him alone. I have nothing against the new referees, but I fear that with their alternation there will be even more differences in the evaluation. I think it is better to have only one person with more help ”.

diet – For the Dutchman, 2022 will have to be the year of confirmation, but immediately he highlighted a small problem: the diet to be fixed. Max smiles: “At the beginning of the year I looked in the mirror and I thought that, even if I like good food, it was right to get back in shape. I had gained four kilos. I even had love handles. Now I’m toned again ”. Another warning for opponents.