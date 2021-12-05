F1, Max Verstappen saves third position on the grid in Jeddah? Latest encouraging rumors – OA Sport

The first rumors filtering from the paddock (especially from Dutch sources) seem encouraging in Jeddah for Max Verstappen, who should retain his third starting position at the start of the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, twenty-first and penultimate round of the Formula One World Championship.

The conditions of the gearbox on his Red Bull, after yesterday’s accident out of turn 27 at the end of Q3, seem to be pretty good. In any case, the technical investigations on the car are not yet completed and therefore we will have to wait a few hours to have the final decision of Christian Horner’s team confirmed.

Recall that the championship leader crashed during his last fastest lap in qualifying, folding the arm of the right rear suspension. An impact that was not excessively violent, which however caused the failure of a very delicate element in the current F1 cars.

According to the statements made yesterday by Helmut Marko, Red Bull would not be willing to run the risk of retirement (as happened to Charles Leclerc in Monte Carlo) and would not hesitate to replace the damaged gearbox if necessary, thus serving a penalty of 5 positions on the grid.

Photo: Lapresse