F1: Mazepin leaves Haas? The pilot responds

Haas decided to withdraw the colors of the russian flag (blue, red and white) of his car, as well as his sponsor principal Uralkalibehind the outbreak the conflict Come in Russia and Ukraine. This decision has aroused many Doubts about him future of one of its pilots, Nikita Mazepinwho is the son of the owner of the fertilizer company, Dmitry Mazepin.

So far, the team nor He wanted to give no clue about the decision they will make about Nikita’s futureHowever, everything remains very tense after removing all traces of Uralkali from the trucks and equipment used by the Formula 1 construction company.

However, the Russian has not remained with his arms crossed After all the speculations that have arisen about his future and He sent a message on his social networksensuring that nothing is in his hands, but he will continue to work to the fullest for the good of the team.

“To my fans and supporters: It’s a difficult time and I have no control over what is said or done. I am choosing to focus on what I can control, working hard and doing my best for Haas. My deepest thanks for your understanding and support.”

For now everything hangs by a thread, since Uralkali could cease to be the main sponsor of Hass starting next weekwhen the team makes the final decision about breaking its agreement with the company or keeping it despite the criticism that this could cause.