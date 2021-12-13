F1, Mercedes is considering waiving the appeal – OA Sport

We had broken up like this: Mercedes has decided to present a request for an intention to appeal regarding the decision of the commissioners to reject the second protest (the one relating to 48.12), addressing the Federal Court of Paris. The epilogue of the 2021 F1 World Championship, in favor of Dutchman Max Verstappen, was strongly contested by the Brackley team. The object of the protest was the modus operandi of the Race Direction when the Safety Car arrived at the last Abu Dhabi GP.

The articles of the Sporting Regulations that had led to the protest of the Brackley team were the following:

• 48.8 – “No driver has the right to overtake a car on the track, including the Safety Car, until it crosses the line for the first time after the Safety Car has returned to the pits“.

• 48.12 – “All cars that have been lapped by the leader are required to overtake the cars in the leader’s lap and the Safety Car“.

As is known, both calls were rejected by the Stewards and for this reason Mercedes has expressed its willingness to make a further appeal. However, as reported by The Times, the Anglo-German team is evaluating the possibility of waiving the appeal. By regulation, the team has 72 hours to provide further evidence to initiate a new investigation.

According to the British newspaper, there is a sort of resignation on the part of the three-pointed star also for the consequences on the image that the brand itself could have. All that remains is to wait for confirmation in this regard.

Photo: LPS