F1 – Mercedes W13: front push-rod confirmed, but now the steering arm is aligned with the lower triangle

Here we are. The 2021 World Cup of F1 is approaching by leaps and bounds and the desire to test the projects on track during the last year prevails. The new challenge to which engineers and drivers will be subjected, in fact, contains many more uncertainties than can actually be imagined. In this respect, the opportunity to undertake a prolific journey, capable of pushing the performance of the single-seaters upwards, could have produced limit situations.

Looking at the images coming directly from Brackley, without forgetting that it is still a render, we notice an interesting technical aspect. Attention falls on the suspension system. As for the official presentation on the social of the last born in cada Kannapolisthe Haas VF22also there Mercedes W13 sports a traditional push-rod pattern at the front.

A sign that the Germans, despite having an absolutely prestigious technical department, at the moment considered the unknowns of the pull-rod solution still too great. This reflection must be made on the basis of the presumed competitiveness gained by the 2021 cars which, also thanks to the decrease in the shoulder of the Pirelli tires, seem to be able to show off performances in line with the cars of last season.

A change that will decrease the suspension capacity of the rubber itself, a role that will then fall back on the suspensions. In fact, we remind you that until last year, part of the energy absorption was directly delegated to the tire, so as to be able to stiffen the suspension elements more and obtain an aerodynamic advantage. Having said that, it remains to be seen if any other Scuderia will surprise us by adopting the pull-rod solution at the front.

Mercedes W13

Context that would certainly be better suited to such low bodies. If looking at the “stolen” photo on the social networks of Mercedes, it seems that the engineers have aligned the steering arm with the upper triangle. Opposite choice compared to last year, where the upper triangle was so raised that it was attached to the wheel hub via a protuberance that extended upwards.

This solution was very advantageous, but did not allow alignment with the steering strut. This type of attack now appears to have disappeared. Evolution that conforms to expectations, given that with the lowering of the nose at a structural level it would not be possible to raise the suspension arms too much.

In this regard, several doubts find fertile ground by commenting on the snout. In this regard, it must be said that this solution seems to conform as much as possible to a traditional scenario. It seems that the former grays have adopted (from what we can see from the only image available) a decidedly standard muzzle is very low. However, it is worth remembering that often, during the presentation phase, sidetracking competitors is a very popular art among football teams. F1. Only on the track will we have the definitive confirmation of the narrow-nosed concept line adopted by the German team since 2015.

Mercedes W13

From a purely aerodynamic point of view, we cannot unbalance ourselves. An interesting element concerns the very extensive vertical aerodynamic appendage that develops in the area in front of the mouth of the bellies. Furthermore, on the initial portion of the background, there appear to be some twists (red arrows) on which we can discuss in more detail only at the presentation.

photo: Francesco Verde – francescoverde_art – Mercedes AMG F1 Team