F1, Mexican Grand Prix live

Eighteenth stage of this Formula 1 World Championship, in Mexico City the challenge between Verstappen and Hamilton continues for the final victory: the two, divided by just over 10 points, will battle again this evening.20:10

Pole position, however, for Bottas, who is positioned in front of his teammate Hamilton, third position and second row for Verstappen and the second Red Bull of the host Perez. Sainz and his Ferrari sixth, Leclerc only eighth.19:35

Sunny day in Mexico City, temperatures around 20 degrees with the asphalt reaching 45 degrees. Definitely a factor for this competition.19:49

Warm up in progress, all ready for the start of this race!19:58

PARTIES! Verstappen takes the first position, according to Hamilton, yellow flag for an accident happened behind them.20:04

LAP 2. Safety car on the track, Tsunoda with a head and tail, Schumacher stopped on the track.20:05

LAP 3. In the incidents of the first lap, Bottas also hit by Ricciardo, with the Finn having to say goodbye to the race.20:06

LAP 4. A lot of work for the marshals, many contacts during the first lap.20:08

LAP 5. We get back to racing, cars that start running again: Bottas manages to get back into the pits and back on track, seventeenth position for the Mercedes driver.20:11

LAP 6. Verstappen takes more than a second of advantage on a Hamilton still surprised by the departure of Bottas, who closed him during the start.20:13

ROUND 7. Hamilton now has to watch over his shoulder from Perez’s attack, the Mexican very close to the English.20:15

ROUND 8. Verstappen with a great pace, Hamilton struggling in these laps.20:16

ROUND 9. Fifth Leclerc who also passed his teammate Sainz, ahead of them Gasly.20:17

LAP 10. Fast lap for Verstappen, who stretches over Hamilton.20:18

LAP 11. Alonso overtook Russell, now the Asturian on Raikkonen’s attack.20:19

ROUND 12. Very bad Bottas, last on the track and also passed by Ricciardo.20:21

ROUND 13. Verstappen continues in his top race, Hamilton preferring to follow at a distance without trying to attack.20:23

LAP 14. Hamilton loses almost a second in a lap, struggling in the central part of the circuit.20:24

LAP 15. Perez on Hamilton’s attack, which takes him almost half a second in one lap.20:25

ROUND 16. Leclerc with the best time compared to Gasly: ​​the Ferrari driver still far away but looking for an attack.20:27

ROUND 17. Hamilton’s reaction who puts more than a second on Perez, a Mexican pushed by all the home crowd.20:28

LAP 18. The first pit stops begin, Bottas with hard tires remains on the track and reaches the twelfth position.20:29

ROUND 19. Almost seven seconds between Verstappen and Hamilton, Mercedes who must find a solution to not let the Dutchman escape.20:31

ROUND 20. Verstappen with a new fast lap, Red Bull wants to give a decisive push to the race.20:32

ROUND 21. Perez getting closer to Hamilton, who is having problems with voiceovers.20:33