F1 Mexico, Bottas pole, then Hamilton and Verstappen. Ferrari: Sainz 6th, Leclerc 8th

Great performance by Mercedes, which overturns the prediction and beats the two Red Bulls, with Perez fourth. Ferrari preceded by Gasly’s AlphaTauri

The pole position of the man you don’t expect. Sensational qualifying in Mexico, with Valtteri Bottas who lined up Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Two Mercedes and two Red Bulls, another surprise because after practice 3 it seemed that Milton Keynes’ cars had the situation in hand. Instead, Mercedes never dies and has once again managed to overturn the situation, taking a fundamental front row to allow Hamilton to try to recover from Verstappen’s disadvantage in the standings. Tomorrow’s race promises to be once again all to be tasted.

Ferrari detached – Behind the leading single-seaters of the season were Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri and Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari, who finished 6th ahead of Ricciardo’s McLaren. Only eighth was Charles Leclerc who preceded Yuki Tsunoda and Lando Norris. Ferrari did not seem in great shape, but still have the chance to earn important points for third place in the constructors’ standings.

Stroll slams in Q1 – In Q1 a red flag after a few minutes due to an unfortunate maneuver by Lance Stroll, who accelerated on the dirt on the left side of the track in the curve leading to the finish straight and lost his Aston Martin, which spun against the external barriers. Wrecked car and finished qualifications, with the aggravating circumstance that Lance still had to start from the fund for the change of power unit. Like him also Esteban Ocon and Lando Norris, while George Russell will lose 5 places due to the replacement of the gearbox.

Alpine own goal – It took the marshals about twenty minutes to fix the damaged barriers. At the end Bottas best time ahead of Leclerc, Verstappen, Gasly and Perez. Alpine mess that marked the 15th time with Ocon, the last time to enter Q2. Too bad this has eliminated Fernando Alonso, who will start 16th tomorrow, with Ocon already sentenced to the bottom of the grid for the change of power unit. Definitely an own goal. In Q2, however, Hamilton’s best time ahead of Verstappen and Tsunoda. Accident for Giovinazzi who came out in the area of ​​the stadium and forced Sainz to lift his foot. Eliminated Vettel, Raikkonen, Russell, Giovinazzi and Ocon.

The timing of qualifying – These are the times of qualifying for the Mexican GP: 1. Bottas (Mercedes) 1’15 “875

2. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’16 ”020

3. Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’16 ”225

4. Perez (Red Bull) 1’16 ”342

5. Gasly (AlphaTauri) 1’16 ”456

6. Sainz (Ferrari) 1’16 ”761

7. Ricciardo (McLaren) 1’16 ”763

8. Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’16 ”837

9. Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 1’17 ”158

10. Norris (McLaren) 1’17 ”473

11. Vettel (Aston Martin) 1’17 ”746

12. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 1’17 ”958

13. Russell (Williams) 1’18 ”172

14. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1’18 ”290

15. Ocon (Alpine) 1’18 ”405

16. Alonso (Alpine) 1’18 ”452

17. Latifi (Williams) 1’18 ”756

18. Schumacher (Haas) 1’18 ”858

19. Mazepin (Haas) 1’19 ”303

20. Stroll (Aston Martin) 1’20 “873

This is the starting grid:

First row: Bottas (Mercedes) -Hamilton (Mercedes)

Second row: Verstappen (Red Bull-Honda) -Perez (Red Bull-Honda)

Third row: Gasly (AlphaTauri-Honda) -Sainz (Ferrari)

Fourth row: Ricciardo (McLaren-Mercedes) -Leclerc (Ferrari)

Fifth row: Vettel (Aston Martin-Mercedes) -Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo-Ferrari)

Sixth row: Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo-Ferrari) -Alonso (Alpine-Renault)

Seventh row: Latifi (Williams-Mercedes) -Schumacher (Haas-Ferrari)

Eighth row: Mazepin (Haas-Ferrari) -Russell * (Williams-Mercedes)

Ninth row: Tsunoda ** (AlphaTauri-Honda) -Norris ** (McLaren-Mercedes)

Tenth row: Ocon ** (Alpine-Renault) -Stroll ** (Aston Martin-Mercedes) * five positions less for gearbox replacement ** penalty for engine change

World rankings – These are the rankings of the World Cup:

1. Max Verstappen (OLA) 287.5 points

2. Lewis Hamilton (GB) 275.5

3. Valtteri Bottas (FIN) 185

4. Sergio Pérez (MES) 150

5. Lando Norris (GB) 149

6. Charles Leclerc (MON) 128

7. Carlos Sainz Jr (SPA) 122.5

8. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) 105

9. Pierre Gasly (FRA) 74

10. Fernando Alonso (SPA) 58

11. Esteban Ocon (FRA) 46

12. Sebastian Vettel (GER) 36

13. Lance Stroll (CAN) 26

14. Yuki Tsunoda (GIA) 20

15. George Russell (GB) 16

16. Nicholas Latifi (CAN) 7

17. Kimi Räikkönen (FIN) 6

18. Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA) 1

1. Mercedes 460.5 points

2. Red Bull-Honda 437.5

3. McLaren-Mercedes 254

4. Ferrari 250.5

5. Alpine-Renault 104

6. AlphaTauri-Honda 94

7. Aston Martin-Mercedes 62

8. Williams-Mercedes 23

9. Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari 7

10. Haas-Ferrari 0

November 6, 2021 (change November 7, 2021 | 00:04)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link