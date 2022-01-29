F1, Michael Masi can be replaced after Abu Dhabi controversy. The admission of Peter Bayer (Fia) – Corriere.it

Speaking with the Austrian newspaper Vorarlberger Nachrichten, explained: He did an overwork and we also told him. We wouldn’t want to lose him, but there is a chance there is a new race director. These are heavy words because Bayer was entrusted with the internal investigation into the Abu Dhabi disputes, the management of the safety car and the decisions made by Masi in the last laps that led to Max Verstappen to win the title on Lewis Hamilton. While being heavily attacked by Mercedes (and by other drivers as well), Toto Wolff’s team has given up on pursuing the legal battle asking for a major overhaul of the race control command structure in exchange, which also includes the replacement of the heir. by Charlie Whiting.

Hamilton has not spoken in public since Sunday 12 December, brief statements on Abu Dhabi podium. Then absolute silence, and black out also on social networks. And some messages filtered to reiterate the lack of love for a sport that has betrayed him. The retirement hypothesis has never been denied even if at this point, less than two months before the first GP, it seems much more difficult, especially if the idea of ​​unloading Masi takes off. Bayer added how the FIA ​​wants to review the duties of the race director, dividing the responsibilities into several figures: Today he is not only race director, he is also race director, safety delegate, and circuit manager. Too many things together.



