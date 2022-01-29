F1, Michael Masi towards the replacement according to the FIA

Heavy statements, those of the general secretary of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and new head of the single-seater commission, Peter Bayer, who leads the investigation into the Abu Dhabi events (on March 18 the decisions and any amendments to the regulations will be communicated ), the last race of Formula 1 2021 that awarded the title to Max Verstappen and whose interpretation of the safety car regulations sparked a post-race fire, with Mercedes contesting the actions of the race director, Michael Masi .

farm almost out

–

Interviewed in Austria on the pages of Varlberger Nachrichten, Bayer admitted: “Michael Masi has done a great job, we would not want to lose him, but there is a possibility that there is a new referee.” Going into the details of the role of race director, Bayer added: “Currently he is also safety delegate, and in charge of the circuit: too many things together”. Further proposal from Bayer, which takes its cue from Nascar: “If a race were to be neutralized in the last two laps, two could be added in order to make it finish not behind the cars with the sirens. Even if this could create consumption problems”.