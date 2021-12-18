News

F1 mourns Monty Shadow – Pino Allievi

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman2 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Unknown to the general public, well known in the F1 paddock, Monty Shadow he died in the Vercelli hospital where he was hospitalized for Covid. He was 82 years old and officially he was a photographer and consultant of excellence for luxury companies, but in reality he was a skilled prompter, a man who – as he liked to say – knew “Connect people” and created business at all levels. There are many sponsors he has brought to Formula 1, both to the teams and to the management of the grand prix. An intelligent man, quick in intuitions and visions, capable of ranging from the field of marketing to that of advertising, public relations, publishing, the world of newspapers, art exhibitions, fashion shows (friend of Giorgio Armani and beyond), cinema, business.

In Formula 1 he had appeared as a photographer in the early 1980s and thanks to his links with Fila he had created contact with Brabham for sponsorship. The first of many that he had managed behind the scenes, because he was both characteristic and overflowing as a figure, as he was reserved in matters of work. Montenegrin by birth, Milanese by adoption, Monty had introduced into the world of grand prix characters such as Sylvester Stallone, Brigitte Nielsen, Carol Alt (her the only photos in circulation of the American actress together with Senna in a Ferrari) and others. His relations with the presidents of BMW and Mercedes were excellent, his relations with drivers such as Piquet, Senna, Alesi were fraternal, a strong feeling that bound him to the writer Paulo Coelho and to the publisher Benedikt Taschen to whom he had suggested many successful books, close relationship with Bernie Ecclestone (Slaviza, the second wife, was a model for the Fila), cordiality with Stefano Domenicali.

A person universally known and respected (we can add De Niro, Nelson Mandela, Tronchetti Provera, Naomi Campbell, world star architects), generous in helping strangers who were in difficulty. Many are those who mourn him now, starting with his daughter, his partner Audry Tritto, the friends of the studio in Corso Sempione in Milan, those who had met him even once, receiving in exchange a handshake and a mocking smile in agreement.

FP | Pino Allievi

