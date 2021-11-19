F1, no penalty for Verstappen in Brazil: Mercedes appeal rejected

The revision of the Dutch Red Bull’s maneuver at Interlagos was deemed inadmissible. Mercedes’ request was rejected: “The new images are relevant, but not significant”, reads the decision of the stewards

No sanction for Max Verstappen after the case of the duel with Lewis Hamilton during the Brazilian GP: the Dutchman will not suffer any relegation on the grid in the Qatar GP, scheduled for this weekend, after the FIA ​​rejected the Mercedes appeal to about. The incriminated episode, which took place on lap 48, at turn 4 of the Interlagos circuit, had been noticed by the race officials who during the race had not felt they had to proceed with any sanctions against the Dutchman from Red Bull.

the request for review – Two days before the end of the GP, Hamilton won over Verstappen, but Mercedes requested a review of the accident between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen in accordance with article 14.1.1 of the international sporting regulations, claiming to have evidence that was not currently in the availability of the Stewards. After careful analysis, the Stewarts assessed that the new images “were new, not available at the time of the initial decision, relevant but not significant” because they did not add decisive elements to the case. In the absence of this requirement, the stewards therefore rejected the request for revision.

the incriminated episode – In the incriminated episode, Hamilton had flanked Verstappen on the outside of turn 4 who, after braking hard, widened his trajectory by accompanying the English rival outside and exiting the track with him. Ten laps later, the overtaking, beautiful, with which Hamilton won the victory seemed to have closed all discussions, instead there was this legal appendix requested by Mercedes. The request for revision by the German team, considered inadmissible, therefore brings the world clash between Hamilton and Verstappen and their homes for the 2021 title back to the track. Looking forward to the next stage.

November 19, 2021 (change November 19, 2021 | 14:04)

