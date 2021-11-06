F1: pole to Bottas, but it will still be Lewis Hamilton against Max Verstappen – F1

Valtteri Bottas in a Mercedes with 1.15.875, obtained the pole position of the Mexican GP, ​​18 / a test of the Formula One world championship, scheduled for tomorrow at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City. Second best time for Lewis Hamilton who will start alongside the Finn. In the second row the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and the Mexican Sergio Perez. Sixth time for Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari, eighth for Charles Leclerc.

The company you don’t expect. Mercedes, which struggled in free practice for the Mexican F1 GP, reverses the situation in qualifying and, with the man you don’t expect, Valtteri Bottas, conquers the 19th pole position of his career. But Lewis Hamilton will also be in the front row, so he will start in a position that could prove decisive in trying to catch up with Max Verstappen. The Dutchman got the third time, in front of his teammate, and home idol, Sergio Perez, who tomorrow will have all the cheering on his side but who knows if it will be enough for him to win: the doubt is legitimate, even if the Mexican drives a Red Bull , that is the car that, Mercedes permitting, is the most popular. In any case, the Mexican Grand Prix promises to be a race to be enjoyed, in the sign of a World Championship, that of 2021, finally uncertain and not monopolized by the driver who drives the car that goes faster. Meanwhile, Mercedes enjoys it, which does not want to fail: Bottas stops the clock at 1’15 “875 in Q3 and wins over his teammate Hamilton by 145 thousandths. The championship leader and big favorite on the eve, Max Verstappen, has to settle for third place at 350 thousandths. “I am shocked, and I think not only me, for what Valtteri did today – Hamilton’s comment -, the Red Bulls seemed to be ahead and instead there was a reversal of the situation. Yes, my partner was special” . “Today the car did not have a good balance – says Verstappen – but I think I could have obtained the pole anyway, but when I was about to do it I saw two guys in front of me go out and then the yellow flag. But let’s go ahead, count the competition”. And the others? In the third row there will be the Frenchman Pierre Gasly with the Honda-powered AlphaTauri, in front of the Ferrari of a Carlos Sainz who places his paw in the final after a qualifying in which he has always been behind his teammate Charles Leclerc, who instead at the end of qualifying is eighth. “For the feeling I had – comments Sainz – the sixth position is good, but seeing how I was doing well in Q2 and Q3 I expected more. But then everything happened”. “I can only get angry with myself – says Charles Leclerc -: I wasn’t good enough, we were there but later I made some mistakes that weren’t there. I’m sorry for the team that did a great job, I was competitive in qualifying until to those mistakes “. Official practice had started in Q1 with Stroll going over a wall as he exited the last corner, causing a red flag after less than 8 minutes. At the restart they had all lapped on soft tires and already in that circumstance Bottas had set the best time ahead of Leclerc and Verstappen. But all of this was just the prologue to what would happen next.