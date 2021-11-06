F1, results and classification FP2 GP Mexico. Verstappen precedes the Mercedes. Sainz 5th, Leclerc 7th – OA Sport

The F1 2021 World Championship continued today, Friday 5th November, with the Mexican GP, valid as the eighteenth test of the calendar. In the late Italian evening the second of the three usual free practice sessions, lasting 60 minutes.

Before all there Red Bull of the leader of the World Championship, the Dutch Max Verstappen, first in 1: 17.301, which precedes the two Mercedes, with the Finnish Valtteri Bottas second at 0.424, ahead of the British Lewis Hamilton, third at 0.509.

Fifth square for the Ferrari of the Spanish Carlos Sainz, behind 1.017, who does better than his teammate, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, seventh to 1,304. L’the only Italian on the side, Antonio Giovinazzi, occupies the thirteenth position with Alfa Romeo at 1,926.

RANKING FP2 F1 GP MEXICO 2021

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1: 17.301 28

2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0.424s 31

3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0.509s 26

4 Sergio Perez Red Bull 0.570s 26

5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1.017s 29

6 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1.128s 29

7 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1,304s 28

8 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1.343s 31

9 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1.380s 32

10 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1.431s 27

11 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing 1.540s 25

12 Lando Norris McLaren 1.678s 27

13 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing 1.926s 31

14 Esteban Ocon Alpine 2.130s 37

15 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 2.220s 7

16 Mick Schumacher Haas 2.319s 30

17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 2.429s 36

18 Nicholas Latifi Williams 3.519s 17

19 Nikita Mazepin Haas 4.280s 28

20 George Russell Williams no time 2

Photo: LaPresse