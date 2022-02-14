F1, Sprint Qualifying, new rules: it will be called Sprint, points to the top 8, pole on Friday

The F1 Commission has communicated the change of the format tested in 2021: it will take place in Imola, Zeltweg and San Paolo, but will not define the pole, established by the qualifying on Friday

The Formula 1 Sprint Qualification changes: it will be called Sprint, it will assign points to the first 8 drivers in the order of arrival (no longer only to the first 3), but the pole will be defined by the qualifying that will take place on Friday. These are the main news announced today by the F1 Commission on the format designed to make the race weekends more interesting, tested in 2021 at Silverstone, Monza and San Paolo.

Where is it – These are the news in detail. The Commission unanimously approved the three Sprint events for next season, incorporating a series of updates to the format based on feedback from fans, media and teams. The Sprint events will be GP of Emilia Romagna, GP of Austria and GP of Brazil.

As – Format changes will include: changing the official session name from Sprint Qualifying to Sprint. This is the assignment of points:

1st – 8 points

2nd – 7 points

3rd – 6 points

4th – 5 points

5th – 4 points

6th – 3 points

7th – 2 points

8th – 1 point

Assignment of pole position for the GP to the fastest driver in Friday’s qualifying. Budget cap adjustment for Sprint events unchanged from 2021.

Short GPs like Spa, we change – To avoid a repetition of situations such as the last Belgian GP, ​​which was not actually disputed due to bad weather, the Commission has approved some regulatory changes: no points will be awarded unless at least two laps have been completed by the leader without a Safety intervention. Car and / or Virtual Safety Car.

If the leader has completed more than two laps but less than 25% of the scheduled race distance, the top five finishers will receive points as follows:

1st – 6 points

2nd – 4 points

3rd – 3 points

4th – 2 points

5th – 1 point

If the leader has completed 25% but less than 50% of the scheduled race distance, points will be awarded as follows:

1st – 13 points

2nd – 10 points

3rd – 8 points

4th – 6 points

5th – 5 points

6th – 4 points

7th – 3 points

8th – 2 points

9th – 1 point

If the leader has completed 50% but less than 75% of the scheduled race distance, points will be awarded as follows:

1st – 19 points

2nd – 14 points

3rd – 12 points

4th – 9 points

5th – 8 points

6th – 6 points

7th – 5 points

8th – 3 points

9th – 2 points

10th – 1 point

February 14, 2022 (change February 14, 2022 | 18:12)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link