F1, the “bomb” by Bernie Ecclestone: “I think Hamilton will not be back on track, he is too disappointed”

Bernie Ecclestone has returned to talk about the future of Lewis Hamilton and said he was convinced that the seven-time world champion could retire from Formula 1 after the disappointment of the Abu Dhabi epilogue. “I don’t think he’ll be back,” said the 91-year-old former Formula 1 boss in an interview with the Swiss newspaper Blick, “his disappointment is too great. And somehow you can understand it. With seven world titles like Michael Schumacher, now would be the time to fulfill his dream of becoming a fashion entrepreneur. ” “Hamilton only has to lose in 2022, with George Russell he would have an ambitious teammate,” he added.

Ecclestone explained that he did not have concrete elements to support this impression and said he had heard Anthony, Lewis’s father on the phone, receiving the impression that he would not answer questions about the future of the Mercedes driver, even if there was talk ” only for business ». Ecclestone also returned to the final race in Abu Dhabi which awarded the F1 world title to Max Verstappen: «Race director Masi could have spared himself some trouble if he had immediately stopped the race with the red flag after the Latifi accident. . Then there would be a super final between Max and Lewis for the final three laps. Many things have gone wrong, we can no longer change them ».