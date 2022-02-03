F1, the new Red Bull by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez: design, engine, cockpit

The design of the RB18 conceived by Adrian Newey for the 2022 F1 World Championship: the Honda power unit already has the horses of 2021, the sides will be narrower and the passenger compartment will be advanced for the “streamlining” operation

Andrea Cremonesi – Paolo Filisetti

For F1 this is a sort of year zero: the regulation has undergone such a radical change that it will be, at least on paper, like being in front of another category. And hopefully even more spectacular and fun than the GPs we knew and which left us with a World Championship decided on the last lap of the last race. The first question that enthusiasts ask themselves is whether with this new formula, which reintroduces the ground effect to facilitate overtaking, there will be a reshuffling of the balance of power.

duel bis in f1 – The answer is that if Ferrari could take advantage of such a situation, it is difficult to imagine that Red Bull and Mercedes are not yet fighting for the World Championship as they have in the last 12 months. “The resources available to Mercedes and Red Bull, in terms of simulators and quality standards, are unparalleled. I don’t think we will have a scenario similar to that of 2009 with the triumph of Brawn,” said Helmut Marko, consultant in recent days. of the Milton Keynes team. For years the creative efforts of Adrian Newey were thwarted by the lack of engine power, until in 2019 there was the marriage with Honda and the Japanese horses allowed Max Verstappen to stand up to Lewis Hamilton and finally beat it.

Triple Alliance – Red Bull – which will be presented on 9 February as announced on social networks by the team – restarts from this triple Newey-Verstappen-Honda alliance to try with the advent of the ground effect Formula a new cycle of successes after the golden period (2010 -2013). While waiting to evaluate the RB18 in the first tests at Montmelò, we try to analyze the work done behind the scenes, giving the votes, voice by voice, to the 2022 package.

It is not yet known when it will be presented but the RB18 is already talking (and a lot) about itself. To best channel the air flows, Adrian Newey made two moves: on the new car he moved the passenger compartment to allow himself to further tighten the sides at the rear and to lengthen them, taking advantage of the fact that the shapes of the new car they minimized turbulence in front of the front wheels. The goal is to exalt

the work of the Venturi canal. The only real element in common with the RB16B will probably be the tapered nose.

red bull 2022, Engine: VOTE 9 – Adrian Newey is a demanding customer, Honda also realized it: to create an even narrower car at the rear, he asked for a further effort from the Japanese who only formally withdrew from F1, asking for a package. even more compact than the one that made it possible to win the title in 2021. Already experimented on the track in the last races of the World Championship the electric part that will be the basis for 2022, Honda has focused on recovering the horses lost with bio gasoline: in the end the Japanese engineers, with the collaboration of ExxonMobil, have it done.

red bull 2022, The Team: VOTE 10 – Imagination, politics, managerial skills: Red Bull has had all this from the beginning, since Dieter Mateschitz entrusted the team to Christian Horner, Helmut Marko and Adrian Newey. In recent months, Horner has stood up to Toto Wolff in a battle that had the mutual objective of holding back his rival in the title race; Marko has always supported Max, who has bewitched him since he was a kid (he arrived in F1 at 17), and Newey is the genius. Even if the new rules leave less room for creativity, we bet that he will still be able to amaze the paddock? After all, the ground effect is his business.

red bull 2022, Drivers: VOTE 9 – They are the worst couple in F1, if only because Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez already have 8 points on the super license (at 12 the suspension of a GP is triggered), but aggression apart between the two there is an abyss: the ‘Dutch at just 24 years old, in the last 12 months he has gone from rising star to successor to Lewis Hamilton (he will race with number 1, to reaffirm his new status); the 32 year old Mexican is only a good sidekick who has more experience and continuity than his predecessor. Max, in his seventh season at Red Bull, is perfectly integrated and is a safe guide for the technicians.

February 3, 2022 (change February 3, 2022 | 11:00)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link