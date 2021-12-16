F1, Verstappen and Hamilton, title to both. Alonso and Vettel’s proposal

According to the two multiple world champions, it would be right to assign the world championship to both protagonists of the season

What if Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton split the 2021 World Champion title between them? And if a few months after those exciting moments of the Tokyo Olympics, when paired at the top after the exact same sequence of jumps, Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Essa Barshim decided to share the gold medal, the same thing was done in Formula 1?

ALONSO, SHARED TITLE – Waiting to understand what Mercedes will do, whether or not to attempt an appeal against the outcome of the Abu Dhabi GP, which, thanks to the unorthodox conduct of race director Michael Masi, launched Max into orbit and mocked at the last metro Lewis, to propose the crazy idea, were Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel. “For Max it is fantastic – said Alonso -, he is a champion, it was only a matter of time before he won the title. But I also think he was lucky, because without the safety car Lewis would have been champion. will talk for a long time, but if you take the 22 races, either of them could have won. And I think, more than any other year, if you could split the trophy in two, this would be the right year to do it. Because they are both exceptional states “.

VETTEL AND BRUNDLE AGREE – Concepts also expressed by Vettel: “I’m happy for Max, but I’m mostly sorry for Lewis. I think he had an incredible season finale. And to be honest from my point of view I don’t care who wins, but I think they both deserve it. the title, even if in the end only one can take it. It was an intense and beautiful fight for the sport. ” The pilots of Alpine and Aston Martin were joined by Martin Brundle, the former pilot today commentator for the English Sky. “Max deserves the championship? Of course he does. He led 652 laps compared to Lewis ‘303 laps. He was in 15 of the 22 races leading the World Championship, won 10 races compared to Lewis’ 8, and took 18 podiums against 17. Lewis would have equally deserved his eighth title, I wish they could share it. His raw speed, consistency, determination, style, class and endurance, particularly in the final stages, were outstanding, as seen in the start. in his 288th GP. The last laps in Abu Dhabi, when the eyes of the world were on us in impressive numbers, were not our best moment and some things have to change this winter. On Sunday we confused our fans ” .

But Gimbo says no – So, in the end, it becomes almost logical to ask Tamberi himself: only Max champion or title awarded to both? “It is very difficult to compare what happened at the Olympics with the race on Sunday – replies Gimbo -. Our sport provides in the regulation that if two athletes are tied, they can choose whether to win both or play a play-off by lowering the bar. . In F1 the rules are completely different. I think they both deserve the victory, as Hamilton did a masterful race and if it hadn’t been for the safety he would have won. Verstappen was able to take advantage of the only opportunity he had to win. to win. Luck? Destiny? I think, however, that we have to stick to the rules, and although both deserve the victory, in this case it is right that there is only one winner “.

