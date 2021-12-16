F1, Verstappen at the Fia Gala: the words on Hamilton. Present Chris Horner and Jean Todt

The new World Champion in Paris to receive the World Champion trophy analyzes the season and also focuses on his rival: “It is normal to be disappointed but these are the races”. Jean Todt also spoke, inviting to tone down after Toto Wolff’s words: “Review of the Abu Dhabi GP useful for learning”

The credits for what has been one of the longest and most grueling seasons in F1 have come. Started at the end of March in Bahrain, the World Championship ended with the incredible Abu Dhabi GP where the fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton had its incredible ending on the last lap, with the victory of the Dutch Red Bull. Right now, Max is entitled to the honors of World Champion, and the Fia Gala in Paris is the occasion in which the number 33 will finally be able to raise the trophy chased throughout his career to the sky. “It has been a long and difficult season, now I can’t wait to relax and rest – began Verstappen at the press conference -. It is incredible to be called World Champion, especially when you think about the past years and the path made”.

Max and Lewis – Verstappen finally appears relaxed, analyzing the entire season clearly, lived under constant pressure: “I had a great balance throughout the season, I felt the car very well. The attention to detail made the difference. decisive to finish in first or second place. The key moments of the season? Everything was decisive, such as taking the extra point in the fast laps in this season finale, in the end it was useful. ” Then, the Dutchman also faces the speech on rival Lewis Hamilton, title contender for the whole season who saw the eighth crown fade in the final stages: “I’m not sorry for him – Max’s dry comment – he will certainly not be happy. but these are the races, he too won a World Championship in the final of a race in Brazil in 2008. Lewis will be able to try again next year, I don’t see why he should retire. The Mercedes appeal? It didn’t bother me. “

Under Horner’s wing – Chris Horner was also at the ceremony, pampering his driver after his world championship triumph: “Max deserved this championship – the first words of the Red Bull team principal – When you look back at all 22 races you realize that it has been an incredible year. There were many important moments: Baku, Silverstone and even Hungary were difficult GPs which, however, stimulated us to give even more. ”

The Englishman’s focus then shifts to the harsh confrontation with Mercedes: “There have been many decisions against us, like at Imola or Silverstone and for this reason interrupting Mercedes domination has given this title more value. My first Championship in the Mondo with Vettel was special, but this was incredible for the battle that took place. ” Horner also seems certain of Verstappen’s future: “Max’s contract? In a relationship there are no contracts. Our relationship doesn’t need that, we are counting on him for years to come.”

Todt invites you to tone it down – Verstappen also receives certificates of esteem from Jean Todt. The FIA ​​president, now at the end of his third and last term, made his personal comments to the new World Champion: “Max deserved the title, he had a great season. In Abu Dhabi he was lucky, but you have to look all season because he also had difficult moments. Verstappen like Schumacher? Max is Max, Michael is Michael, you just have to admire them “. The Frenchman, at the center of rumors in recent weeks about an alleged return as a consultant to Ferrari, finally reserved words on the harsh controversy of Toto Wolff: “Reviewing what happened to Yas Marina and the rest of the season can be a way to learn – he affirmed the number 1 of the FIA ​​who then invites to tone down with a football match. – The Lyon president has been disqualified for ten games for speaking ill of the referees. Dialogue between team, drivers and federation is important, but must not come back to haunt ourselves “

