F1, Verstappen on the maneuver in Brazil: “I would do it again” | News

The Dutchman ready for the GP in Qatar: “Lewis can’t easily overtake me”. Hamilton dampens: “I changed my point of view on the episode”

The fight for the world title of Formula 1 it is getting tighter and tighter, even off the track. In the press conference that opens the weekend of the Qatar GP, Max Verstappen back on the maneuver carried out in Brazil to keep behind Lewis Hamilton: “I would do it again, when you fight for the title you can’t get over easily. I will not be penalized ”. English does not feed the controversy: “I looked at the episode, now I have a different point of view”.

The Formula 1 World Championship gets underway, with the third to last race of the calendar scheduled for Sunday in Losail. The Qatar GP, scheduled for the first time in F1 history, opens with the aftermath of the controversy surrounding the Verstappen-Hamilton duel in Brazil. Mercedes made a complaint about the maneuver with which the Dutch, world leader, had kept the English behind. The pilot Red Bull he doesn’t let himself be scratched: “I’m not really surprised by the penalty request. But I don’t expect it to be given to me. As drivers, we know exactly what we can and cannot do in the car ”.

Verstappen then tells his version: “We were fighting hard, if I had turned more sharply to the left I would have spun. This is why we are the drivers, to control the car. I would do the same thing again. As I said last time, I thought it was going to be a great fight and I had a lot of fun. In the end they won the race, they were faster, but I think it was a good fight. He couldn’t get over me easily, that’s how I am. And I also think it’s right when you’re fighting for the title ”.

Lewis Hamilton instead tries to tone things down a bit, despite the complaint presented by his Mercedes: “I looked at the episode and now I have a different point of view. Actually I’m just putting all my energy into preparing the car setup and making sure I stay ahead this weekend. Honestly, I don’t want to push too hard on the penalty issue. I know the teams are discussing it, I’ll let them do it. The battles on and off the track are intense, but the important thing is that at the end of the day we remain respectful of each other ”.

English traces the weekend in Brazil with some satisfaction: “It was a difficult day in a really complicated weekend, with many emotions. But we did it. We didn’t give up, we were united and we got the result we dreamed of. The team completely deserved it. I just concentrated on trying to recover and get back into the best possible position ”.