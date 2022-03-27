F1. Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian GP; Czech finished fourth

Midtime Editorial

Jeddah; Saudi Arabia / 03.27.2022 12:38:45





With an exciting closingMax Verstappen wins the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. the dutch pilot he won the battle against Charles Leclerc during the last laps of the race. For its part, Sergio Perez finished in fourth place after leading the circuit in the first few laps.

Second appointment of the exciting 2022 season. Bahrain Grand Prix cleared some unknowns in terms of the order of the grid, but teams and drivers were heading towards Saudi Arabiawith its spectacular and ‘untamed’ circuitto complete the first double of the year.

AWESOME BATTLE IN JEDDAH!???????? Max Verstappen manages to keep the lead at the expense of Charles Leclerc and wins the #SaudiArabianGP ???????????? Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez finishes in fourth place at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix #F1xFOX ???? pic.twitter.com/uf262OFBFq – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) March 27, 2022

the output of Czech Perez was very good and entered the first corner comfortably in the lead of the race despite the attack of Charles Leclerc. In just a couple of laps, the Mexican managed to open a gap of more than a second on Leclerc.

Czech’s bad luck

Red Bull fell into the trap of Ferrari. On lap 16, the red team told the Monegasque charles leclerc enter the pits, which the Mexican team took as spectacular news because the man from Guadalajara already had wear on a front tire.

CHARLES LECLERC TAKES THE ADVANTAGE???? Sergio Pérez changed tires and lost the lead in a risky maneuver by Red Bull on the 15th lap of the #SaudiArabianGP ???????????? ???? Nicholas Latifi hit and causes the safety car ????#F1xFOX pic.twitter.com/texanpNRxW – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) March 27, 2022

This caused that the Mexican pilot lost time, In addition, he crossed the Virtual Safety and the Safety Car for the crash of the canadian Nicholas Latifi and that further delayed the Pole winner on Saturday.

Perez He tried, but the tires that were placed on him did not adapt completely and that cost Pérez a lot of time on the track against the Ferrari team, falling to a fifth position that he was able to recover at the end of the race with a fourth place.

Leader

For lap 47, Verstappen emerged as the leader with a great maneuver in the pass on Leclerc in order to win the victory in the Saudi Arabia circuit where he started in fourth position. Carlos Sainz completed the podium in third place to leave the Mexican in fourth.

Saudi Arabian GP Results