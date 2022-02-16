F1 / Williams FW44: wide open mouth – Carlo Platella

The initial presentation of the livery placed on the standard FIA model was followed by the first shakedown at Silverstone of the real Williams who will take part in the next championship. The team founded by Sir Frank has published some shots of the FW44 on the track in the English rain on its social channels, scarce images but still sufficient to appreciate the key principles of Grove’s latest project. The 2022 car also strengthens the collaboration between Williams strengthens and Mercedes: in addition to being powered by the Brixworth power unit, the FW44 mounts the transmission of the Star’s house, passing to an external structure for the carbon fiber gearbox, capable to guarantee a better compromise between weight and lightness than the previous metal casing.

The main feature that stands out from Grove’s new single-seater, however, is the generosity of the side radiator air intakes. In stark contrast to the subtle openings seen on Haas, Aston Martin, McLaren and AlphaTauri, in many cases with square contours, the FW44’s mouths extend in width but even further in height, almost reaching the leading edge of the channels. Venturi in the lower area. The width of each opening is such as to allow a glimpse of the upper lateral anti-intrusion cone, located halfway up the internal channel. In comparison with the solutions proposed so far by the competition, Williams seems to have adopted the more conservative approach and, at first glance, less efficient from an aerodynamic point of view. However, since no further information is available, it is not possible to exclude a priori that the technicians of the British team have evaluated different configurations for the radiator vents, but that in the end they considered it more effective to widen the air intakes to structure a different circulation of the radiators. interior flows and styling the sidepods and hood differently.







In fact, the rear bodywork does not follow the design of any of the single-seaters presented so far. Belly fairing sidepods do not stay high to the rear like Aston Martin’s, nor do they progressively descend to the bottom like on the new AlphaTauri. The FW44 is closer to the forms of Haas and McLaren, albeit also deviating from them. In the images coming from the track the outlines are not particularly distinct, but it is still possible to distinguish a rounded bonnet, which does not highlight the voluminous plenums of the Mercedes power unit, which instead transpire from the McLaren and Aston Martin bodies. Grove’s technicians could therefore have more centralized the radiant masses of the cooling system at the head of the engine, a hypothesis which also supports the large air intakes of the air-scope above the pilot.

The sidepods also do not have the cooling grids highlighted by Aston Martin. Although it is highly plausible that in the hottest races the teams can open the bodywork to facilitate the evacuation of hot air, it seems increasingly realistic that some teams consider the “gills” as a tool to possibly use and not around which to conceive the entire car, as suggested by Aston Martin’s tall sidepods. Keeping the extension of the side grilles to a minimum would in fact ensure a better aerodynamic cleaning of the bodywork, allowing to exploit the adhesion of the flows to the surfaces to feed the air flow in the diffuser area, improving the effectiveness of the extraction process and increasing hence the load released from the underbody.







Although similar considerations are restricted to the provisional aerodynamic garments seen in the presentations, it stands out as Williams sports a decidedly narrower tailpipe vent than McLaren’s, despite both teams not sporting any side cooling grids. The dimensions of the rear vent will vary from race to race, but the initial distinction underlines the different structure of the internal flows, partly induced by the different shape of the side air intakes.

In the lower part, however, the bodywork of the FW44 narrows significantly towards the rear, with a contour similar to that of McLaren. Unlike the Woking team, however, Williams has a pull-rod suspension at the rear, reflecting a different compromise between mechanics and aerodynamics, with the tie rod engaging particularly high in the car body. The auction is also completely exposed and visible from the front, which is why the lower triangle of the suspension is particularly set back, approaching the scheme proposed by Mercedes on the 2020-2021 single-seaters. Further images will be essential to fully understand the arrangement of the external elements of the suspension, crucial for their influence on the aerodynamics surrounding the diffuser, as well as on the kinematics of the suspension itself.

The front suspension assembly sees a push-rod pattern, in which the steering arm is in all likelihood aligned with the upper triangle, although the available images do not provide any certainty. The upper and lower triangles also converge on the body side, outlining a kinematics similar to that of Aston Martin, although the convergence is less pronounced. On the FW44, the high triangle is also closer to the top edge of the frame than it is on the AMR22.

Like the competition, the nose connects to the second profile of the front wing, thus leaving the main profile completely exposed to the flow. The main profile follows a slightly curved downward spoon shape, with Aston Martin currently the only team to have proposed a raised wing to facilitate the channeling of air into the underbody. At the rear, the rear wing is supported by a single pylon, while the outer edge of the bottom presents the first workings and appendages. Further more detailed considerations, however, are to be postponed to the first seasonal appointments, as the external aerodynamic look will be presented in a more elaborate version.