F2 / Gedda: bad accident Pourchaire-Fittipaldi, blow from 71G – Formule

[Aggiornamento ore 18.05] – According to Sky Sports UK, the violence of the impact between Fittipaldi and Pourchaire reached 71G. For comparison, Grosjean’s in Bahrain in 2020 was 67, while Verstappen’s at Silverstone 2021 was 51.

__________________________________________________________________________

[Aggiornamento ore 17.05] – The FIA ​​informs that not only Fittipaldi but also Pourchaire is receiving hospital treatment. The pilots, promptly assisted in first aid on the track by medical teams, are currently at the King Fahad Armed Forces hospital in Jeddah.

__________________________________________________________________________

After the start of the Feature Race postponed by half an hour to allow the marshals to complete the repair work on the protective barriers, the start of Race 3 of Formula 2 unfortunately it was the scene of a bad accident between Theo Pourchaire and Enzo Fittipaldi; the Frenchman of the ART Grand Prix was in fact stopped in third place on the starting grid when the red light went out due to a technical problem. The drivers behind him managed to enslave him, with the exception of the Brazilian driver from Charouz, who hit him violently at high speed.

The Race Direction immediately exposed the Red flag to allow rescue to the two pilots, who, according to the latest news also reported by Sky Deutschland, I’m both conscious and able to move. The most serious consequences, however, was Fittipaldi, who was trapped inside the car due to injuries to his legs, with associated blood loss that pushed the medical team to helicopter transport to the nearest hospital. Pourchaire, despite having been transported by ambulance to the autodrome medical center, was able to greet the spectators from the stretcher, demonstrating his state of consciousness.

Para quem não está assistindo: teve bench feia na largada from F2. Porchaire ficou parado no grid and foi acertado com tudo por Enzo Fittipaldi. Tudo parado em Jeddah, bandaira vermelha, todos ainda aguardando mais informações # f1 #Formula 1 #SaudiArabianGP # f2 pic.twitter.com/NJuKwFPdpb – Fábio Seixas (@fabio_seixas) December 5, 2021

The official announcement came several minutes after the incident, so much so as to arouse a state of anxiety and concern in the fans and in the experts themselves. An accident which, fortunately, does not therefore seem to have suffered extremely serious damage, but which does nothing but rekindle the safety issue dealt with several times during the weekend in Jeddah, a track considered as spectacular as it is dangerous. A crash that, however, could also have occurred on other circuits due to the nature of the impact. Once the rescue has been completed and the debris has been cleared of the track, the Feature Race restarts at 4:45 pm Italian time, but for a maximum duration of 20 minutes with a compulsory stop. In the next few minutes, updates on the health conditions of both drivers will follow.